‘The Bomb’ set for Bomb Proof Card – Donegan Returns Early Next Month

Dominic Donegan [5(1)-1(0)] will finally get a chance to put his first career defeat behind him in Belfast next month.

‘The Bomb’ fittingly fights on Bomb Proof card set for September 4.

The Cavan fighter joins soon-to-be EU super featherweight title challenger Eric Donovan, Colm Murphy, Niall O’Connor, and Scottish heavyweight Nick Campbell on what is MHD’s first show since the onset of the Pandemic.

The 26-year-old Boxing Ireland fighter was last seen losing somewhat controversially Milos Janjanin in Luxembourg in March and has been keen to get back in the ring since.

He missed the chance to return to winning ways and register a first win since teaming up with Tony Davitt on Celtic Clash 11 and was said to be fighting in Scotland on August 6, a fight that didn’t go ahead either.

Donegan has secured a date and will fight for the second time this year at the Europa Hotel early next month. The Cavan fighter could also appear on the two planned Boxing Ireland shows later in the year.

It will be the first MHD bill since ‘Summer Brawl’ at the same venue in May 2019, with a card at the Stormont Hotel in March 2021 unable to take place due to COVID restrictions.