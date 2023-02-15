The Best Boxing Slots and Their Advantages – 2023 List

Nowadays, game lovers don’t have to watch games from among a group of other excited viewers in an arena. They can now enjoy matches and bet from their homes, thanks to numerous slots and sites available. However, as you should expect, not all these providers give equal feel and satisfaction.

More so, some platforms come with added advantages to bettors over others. We’ve reviewed a few betting pokies and have made a list of our top picks for the 2023 best boxing slots. We’ll discuss them and some huge advantages they offer.

Why Do You Need a Good Online Casino?

What makes a great gambling site? Several factors contribute to qualifying a platform as good. But most importantly, the casino must be safe for anyone to put their hard-earned money.

The criteria to qualify for a good online casino include appropriate regulation and licensing, availability of favorable banking options, quick payout speed, fairly priced bets, compatibility with mobile, and a good collection of the finest casino games. Also, there should be mouth-watering promotions and bonuses. To stay updated about the best online casinos in Canada, you can find new information from Realcasinoscanada.com and keep tabs on bonuses. Let’s begin with the greatest pokies and the many benefits they offer.

2023 Best Boxing Slots and Their Advantages

Fisticuffs

It is one of the most popular and preferred pokies for online boxing betting. It was released in November 2013, about ten years ago, by NetEnt Games. Characters on Fisticuffs are cartoon-like. The slot allows a maximum payout of 500 coins and 10 paylines.

One popular feature was the two types of wilds distributed horizontally and diagonally. Betters can wager between 0.01-1 coins through 10 adjustable levels. The gameplay usually comes with extra spins.

Boxing Slot

It is another platform that offers impressive betting, plus amazing graphics and cool animations. It has 5 reels and allows a maximum stake of $6 for each hand. Bettors can bet as low as $0.10 and can win as high as 10,000 coins.

Players get 15 advantage rounds and a 3x multiplier with the Scatter Ring Feature. Bettors can also trigger free games or twofold their score by using the “Double Up” button. Gameplay Interactive released the game.

Mike Tyson Knockout Slot machine

Mike Tyson is one of the most respected boxing champions in the history of the sport, and a pokie named after him shouldn’t be of a lower class. Powered by Inspired Gaming, the slot has 20 paylines and 5 reels.

Playing cards, boxing gloves, a speed punch bag ball, and a championship are available on the reels. Also, reel modifiers allow bettors a wide range of 0.10 to 250 per spin. More interestingly, these spins are done without activating a fortune bet.

Pudzianator

It is hard not to notice that online casinos sponsor wherever there is such an opportunity and try to attract a large number of stars to cooperation. Another example is Mariusz Puzdianowski, MMA fighter and five-time World’s Strongest Man, is the main personality behind this popular slot powered by Promatic games. It has a classic playing grid of 5×3 and a unique background story.

Bettors on this slot enjoy several special and free complimentary rounds that could be as many as 405. Its maximum payout amount is 1,350%, with a standard real-time transport protocol of 96.12%. The pokie is also available on desktop as well as mobile devices.

Heavyweight Champion

It is one of the fascinating alternatives made available by the iSoftBet. The slot has 5 reels and 15 paylines plus 3 betting options linked with each other. Players can place a bet as low as $0.01. The maximum bet amount in a single hand is $30.

The game features a ring girl who announces the rounds, two opposing boxers, dumbbells, medical kits, and more. Also, players can use three trophy scatters to get 10 free spins. Furthermore, gamblers can multiply their winnings by up to 4x when the ring girl appears.

More interestingly, there’s also the demo play mode for players who run out of cash or want free slot gaming.