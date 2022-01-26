The Best Boxing and Fighting-Themed Online Slots to Play Right Away

Boxing is a sport that has long been at the center of the gambling industry, with some of the biggest betting wins and losses all coming during the big boxing matches.

In terms of sports betting, boxing is a sport parallelled by no other, with big fights attracting thousands of bettors willing to wager millions on their pick of the winner.

The popularity of boxing transcends the betting streets however, as another segment of the gambling industry has also caught on to how appealing the sport is, and decided to capitalize on it.

Over the years, top-tier online casino content developers impressed boxing fans and enthusiasts with quite a few excellent boxing and fighting-themed slots.

The best of them of have it all, excellent graphics and visuals, awesome in-game bonuses, and a whole range of other extras that make every gaming session far more interesting.

If you are looking for the best boxing and fighting slot games to try right away, we recommend you take a look at NetEnt’s Fisticuffs, Heavyweight Champion brought to you by iSoftBet and exciting Fight Night slot by WorldMatch.

Fisticuffs by NetEnt

Fisticuffs is one of the most unusual and interesting sports-themed slot games brought by NetEnt. To head to the Fisticuffs boxing arena on your gaming device, invest between 0.20 and 200 credits per spin.

Once you get there, you come across neatly rendered cartoonish symbols that fight on the game’s 5 reels and 10 paylines. The game’s RTP stands at around 96.7% which is just around the industry’s average.

As expected from a boxing-themed slot, the action of the game centers around two boxers, one of them is quite skinny and the other one is heavier. They land on the opposite reels during gaming sessions to trigger the main feature, the Fisticuffs Boxing mode.

Once the Boxing mode triggers, the heavier boxer lands on the central reel and replaces other symbols to boost your winning odds. More wilds can land on the reels, and in this case, free re-spins follow.

Heavyweight Champion by iSoftBet

Running on the premium iSoftBet software, the Heavyweight Champion slot is another excellent option for all fans of boxing out there.

Heavyweight Champion most certainly takes inspiration from legendary heavyweight boxers, such as Joe Frazier, Muhammad Ali, Mike Tyson, Joe Louis, Evander Holyfield, and George Foreman.

Just like Fisticuffs powered by NetEnt, iSoftBet’s Heavyweight Champion is an interesting, cartoonish game. The game boasts a standard gaming grid of 5 reels and 15 paylines.

It offers great medium-volatility gaming sessions. To face your opponent in the boxing ring, invest between 0.02 and 90 credits per spin. When it comes to its bonuses, Heavyweight Champion benefits from wild symbols that, as expected, replace other symbols to help you form more winning combos.

Scattered bonus symbols are equally important. More specifically, scatters carry awesome winning multipliers that go all the way up to 25x.

Fight Night by WorldMatch

Brought to you by WorldMatch, Fight Night is yet another exciting online slot for all fans of boxing and MMA. The game features 5 reels and 25 paylines.

To get your ticket for the most exciting boxing match, invest between 0.01 and 25 credits per spin. Like other slots listed here, Fight Night also features rich and vivid graphics that perfectly match the cartoonish symbols you come across on the reels.

There is no shortage of rewarding in-game bonuses in Fight Night either. There are replacing wild symbols that grant up to 7,500 credits when you land five wilds on the same spin on the same payline.

Other symbols deliver up to 1,000 credits also for five-of-a-kind winning combos.

As soon as you land three or more scattered bonus symbols anywhere on the gaming grid on the same spin, the Fight Night Free Spins bonus activates. In addition to benefiting from free spins, during the bonus, you also benefit from 3x winning multipliers.

We also recommend you try out several other exciting fighting-themed slots including, Boxing powered by Gameplay Interactive, Lucha Libre 2 by Realtime Gaming, Hulkmania by MX Digital, Knockout by Dragonfish, Mike Tyson Knockout by Inspired Gaming, Skywind Group’s Bloodspot, and El Fuego by Spinmatic.