The beautiful message that had Katie Taylor in tears

25 years after sending her idol Deirdre Gogarty a letter explaining her fight frustrations and sharing an Olympic dream, Katie Taylor was left in tears by a tribute paid to her by the original trailblazer.

The boxing great was back in Dublin on Monday and front and centre at a massive Matchroom press conference to promote her May 20 clash with Chantelle Cameron at the 3Arena.

The excitement, sense of occasion, and even historic feel to Monday’s press conference and Taylor’s first fight at home weren’t lost on the Irish Icon as she spoke to the press at the Mansion House.

The Bray 36-year-old is well aware the second Saturday in May is another huge moment for her legacy, another huge moment for Irish boxing, women’s boxing around the world and Irish sport in general.

There is a look ‘how far we’ve come’ feel to proceedings and although Taylor won’t take credit but a ‘look how far we’ve taken it’ vibe.

That transformation made was hammered home when Ciaran McIvor of Boxing Bants and the Dierdre Gogharty legacy committee read the undisputed lightweight world champion a message sent by her first idol this week.

Gogarty, Ireland’s first-ever female boxer and world champion, who famously put female boxing on the map when she battled Christy Martin on the Mike Tyson v Frank Bruno II card in Las Vegas in 1996, humbly thanked Taylor for all she has done for the sport.

The American-based Louth native said Taylor’s achievements have made all her early efforts worthwhile.

The full message reads:

“It is only for all the success you have had in your career that any attention has come back to me. When I opened a door for Irish women in professional boxing it wouldn’t have meant anything if you didn’t run through it. If you hadn’t taken women’s boxing to another level then my world title and battle with Christy Martin would have just been for myself and not for women in the sport. I’m truly grateful for what you have done for the sport and the country as it’s only brought more eyes to all of us trailblazers. I will end this with the same message you sent me as an 11-year-old,

“You have achieved so much, and done us all proud, bye for now, Deirdre “

It’s a message that hit Taylor and brought tears to her eyes on Monday.