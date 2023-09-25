The Battle of Belfast – Tyrone McKenna and Lewis Crocker Agree to Fight

The Battle of Belfast is on.

Tyrone McKenna and Lewis Crocker will fight at the SSE Arena on December 2.

There has been rumblings with regard to a mouth-watering meeting since Crocker fought on the Feile – and Jamie Conlan told Irish-boxing.com the pair had agreed to meet if McKenna won the IBO title in September.

However, the cancellation of the proposed September 16 RDS clash looked to ruin those plans and left people mourning the all-Belfast bash.

However, it seems there was no need to worry as the fight is made and could top the Conlan Boxing card penciled in for the first weekend in December.

Irish-boxing.com also understands the fight that generates massive excitement anytime it’s mentioned will be for the IBO title.

Speaking previously about the fight Crocker said: “Not that I am calling out McKenna or anything, but that’s the fight I want at this stage. I think he will win it and it would be a huge fight, especially in Belfast.”

McKenna commented: “That would be massive for Belfast. Two Belfast lads fighting for a world title in their home city would be unbelievable.”

It’s a brave move by the ‘Mighty Celt’, presumably he could have rearranged with Nicholas Esposito and fought the Italian for the title.

However, it appears his addiction to entertainment has seen him take a more dangerous fan-friendly fight.

For ‘The Croc’ it’s a chance to jump up the ladder and inject serious momentum into a career that stagnated somewhat.

“I have fought people from Belfast before, but never in a fight of that magnitude. You will be possibly headlining the show and fighting for a world title against another Belfast fighter.

“I don’t think it has happened before in Belfast, so it could be a historic night for the city. I am definitely open to it.

“I like Lewis Crocker. He is an exciting fighter and I love watching him.

“It would entertain the crowd and there would be some hype about it.”

The card has yet to be officially announced but there is talk of big fights for both Sean McComb and Padraig McCrory, while Kieran Molloy, Kurt Walker and Fearghus Quinn will also appear. It remains unsure as to whether Michael Conlan will fight on the bill.