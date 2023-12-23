The 2023 Irish-Boxing Awards

The year is coming to a close and what a year it has been.

Irish fighters have excelled at all levels in one of the busiest years in recent memory.

As ever, Irish-Boxing.com will recognise these achievements through our annual awards – chosen by you, the Irish-Boxing.com readers.

In total, there will be eight categories:

Pro Debut of the Year

Trainer of the Year

KO of the Year

Performance of the Year

Fight of the Year

All-Irish Fight of the Year

Amateur of the Year

Underage Amateur of the Year

Prospect of the Year

Fighter of the Year

The nominations will be revealed on site throughout next week and voting will remain open until Saturday January 6th, with results to be announced on Sunday January 7th.

Jonny and Joe will also be discussing the awards and picking their own personal winners on the next episode of the Irish-Boxing Insiders Podcast which you can listen to here.