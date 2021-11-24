That’s flippin’ nothing – Steven Cairns promises more

Steven Cairns [2(1)-0] believes he gave fight fans a tiny glimpse into the future last week.

The Cork teen record his first professional inside-the-distance win on a Mike Perez topped card and in front of a strong traveling Irish contingent.

The Rebel county fighter says the Dusseldorf display and the fan showing are just a taster of what’s to come.

The 19-year-old predicts he will record bigger knockouts in front of bigger and louder support in the future.

“It felt great to get my first KO,” Cairns told Irish-boxing.com. “It was just great to have the small 8oz gloves on again. That’s just the start there are many more knockouts to come,” he adds before discussing the support.

“Obviously for my first fight [in Spain] people from Ireland weren’t allowed to travel. They were this time and having so many people supporting me on the night was brilliant. It really gives that extra 10% on fight night. To have that support is really amazing to be honest, and it’s only continuing to grow. My next fight will be full of Irish.”

Despite the fact, the expected win over Szilveszter Ajtai brought to an end ‘The Irish Takeover’s’ 2021 in a competitive fight sense, Cairns is already back in the gym.

The Dave Coldwell managed and trained prospect is readying himself for what he hopes will be a busy breakout 2022.

“I took a week out of the gym after the fight. I was tipping away with my cardio but now I’m back in the gym full steam ahead preparing for the new year, 2022 will be a huge year for me,” he adds before explaining why.

“I’m hoping to be more active and to get a big platform to showcase my skills on.”