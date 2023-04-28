‘That Does Numbers’ – Cronin says Trilogy Bout is a Stadium Fight

Kevin Cronin [5(2)-1-1] versus Jamie Morrissey [5(1)-0-1] III has stadium potential, says the Kerry side of the rivalry.

Trilogy talk has populated Irish boxing circles since the pair delivered a second Fight of the Year contender in Galway last week.

‘The Kingdom Warrior’ understands the appeal, is open to a three-peat under specific conditions, and believes the interest is such that there wouldn’t be a Munster arena big enough to match demand.

Cronin has his eyes set on joining the super middleweight ranks and his heart set on fighting in Kerry – and if all those are agreeable to Team Morrissey the 26-year-old, whose greatly increased his stock in the first four months of this year, says he’ll be rematch ready.

“Next I have to get a fight at super middleweight to get a ranking and be eligible to be sanctioned for the 168lbs Irish title.

“After that we will be interested in hearing offers. It’d love it to be in Kerry. Kerry needs a big night and I need a big night out at home.

“I need to sell out the INEC and I personally think it that has to be in the next few fights because the following is growing at a ridiculous pace. Soon enough we will be talking about football stadiums in Kerry and not Arenas

“So I really want that arena fight at home this year but if it’s a Cronin – Morrissey trilogy fight in Kerry then I think we will need a bigger venue. That does numbers,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

While Jonathan Lewins trained fighter, who is still smarting over last weekend’s draw, is open to a third Kerry – Limerick encounter, he is adamant it has to pay and play out at super middleweight, which in fairness is Morrissey’s natural weight.

“It’s got to make more sense, I need a fair playing field too. I’m not a light heavyweight, if it happens again it has to be at super middleweight and has to make financial sense.”

Cronin also remains upset with the scoring of the most recent instalment and argues the entire country shares his pain.

“Look it was a great fight and the people really enjoyed it but I’ve never seen such a reaction to one of my fights. Nobody is happy with that result, no one from any part of the country, and it’s unfortunate and not fair on me or Jamie. The officials should have got it right because now it’s effecting 2 fighters.”