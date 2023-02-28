‘Th Fairytale Continues’ – Big news about to drop for McCrory

An new exciting chapter in the Padraig McCrory [16(9)-0] fairytale will play out on May 27 hints Jamie Conlan.

The Conlan Boxing promoter is confident he will confirm ‘big news’ for the working class hero whose rags to riches boxing story picks up pace year on year.

Conlan expects ‘The Hammer’, who won the IBO light heavyweight world title last year, to start this year with a bang, explaining he will be in a big fight come the summer.

Indeed, so big will the bout be that it’s deemed worthy enough to play chief support to a world title fight and the proposed Belast meeting of Michael Conlan and IBF world champion Luis Alberto Lopez.

Talks are on going with Firefist Promotions, who look after Derry middleweight Connor Coyle,with regard to a WBA world title eliminator at super middleweight against Brazilian Yamaguchi Falcão.

“We have some dialogue this week and have some people coming over from America. There is the potential for a big fight in May for Pody,” Conlan told Belfast Live.

“We are hoping to have it as chief support for Michael and it will be big news. And the fairytale story of Pody McCrory is set to continue.

“We are hopeful we can get something big for Pody. We are in the early stages of things but both parties are on the same page.”