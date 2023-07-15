Test the Big Bang Theory – Fryers wants O’Leary Scrap

Larry Fryers wants to test the ‘Big Bang’ theory.

The Monaghan man is looking for a fight with Dublin starlet Pierce O’Leary. ‘Lethal’ contacted Irish-boxing.com to let his O’Leary ambition known.

The New York-based battler says a desire to find out if the knockout artist is as good as the hype suggests prompted him to register the call-out.

The 32-year-old argues, he would be by far the best fighter the power-punching Queensberry would have faced and says, he could prove a real deal measuring stick for O’Leary’s Promoter Frank Warren.

“I want O’Leary as there is a lot of hype around him and I want to find out if its real,” Fryers tells Irish-boxing.com.

“So far he is doing the business but against no one of note, so why not do it against me? I’d be by far the best he would have come up against, I’ve been in with quality guys and have pushed them all. If Frank Warren wants to see if what he has is real I’d love the opportunity to dance with him.”

Irish-boxing.com understands the undefeated O’Leary is close to confirming a fight on a big heavyweight undercard – and it’s said an opponent is already lined up. However, if the away corner needs to be filled, Fryers is willing to step in.

The Clones fighter, who came out of the away corner with knockout wins in his last two fights, could also be an option for further down the line. If the Dublin’s Docklands graduate is looking to come later this year or early next, Fryers could be a ticket-selling opponent and may provide domestic title passage.