Terrific Teen Talent Jason Nevin well able for Elite jump

Jason Nevin is ‘up for the challenge’ after making a surprise jump in age grade and level.

The fighter who celebrated his 19th birthday on Tuesday fought for the first time since losing his under-18 title last year in the National Elite Championships last weekend.

The underage Irish international impressed in what was his adult and Elite debut, defeating Killian Geraghty and showing the man strength to hand the Greenhills club man a standing eight in the first round.

One of a number of young emerging Olympic Mullingar talents, Nevin was delighted with the win and claims he managed it without consulting top form.

“That wasn’t my best performance, it was a good performance, but there is a lot more in me,” he told Irish-boxing.com.

Discussing the fact he decided to bypass Senior/Intermediate level and fight in the Elites even before he’s competed as an Under-22 fighter he said: “I think I’m the youngest male boxer in this tournament and it’s terrific the way I’m progressing. I’m up for every challenge that comes my way. I’m here to prove I’m the best.”

Waiting for Nevin in the 60kg semi-finals on Friday is Erne Boxing Club’s, Rhys Owens.

“I’m fighting Rhys Owen and that will be a good scrap but we’ll go home come up with a plan and stick to it.”