Ten out of Ten – Kellie Harrington pays classy tribute to National Elite final opponent

Rather than reflect on her own historic achievement classy Kellie Harrington’s first social media post since joining the 10 club praised her final opponent.

The Olympic gold medal winner became the first Irish woman to win 10 National Elite titles when she beat Zara Breslin on a National Elite finals night last Saturday.

Harrington, who was joined in double digits by Michaela Walsh later that same evening, joined Kenneth Egan and Jim Sullivan as a ten-time title winner with the win.

It was a massive historic achievement but not one the Dubliner felt the need to dwell on or boast about, rather she took time to big up Tramore BC’s Breslin.

In an Instagram post, the reigning European champion showered the Waterford native with praise and predicts a bright future for the youngster.

Harrington’s post read: “10th National Title ( I feel Old ). Here is a little bit about this lady here who I boxed @zarabreslin123. So a good few years ago I was at the Esker Female boxing tournament in Dublin, Ireland and I remember standing outside the ring watching this lady here and saying to everyone around the ring that I really liked her style, and that she is going to be very good.

“And I was hoping we would never actually cross paths. But years later the national championships come around and I get a bye into the final and face the winner of the semi final which turns out to be Zara.

“So anyways, I just want to wish @zarabreslin123 all the best in her boxing career, I know if she knuckles down again she can achieve anything she works for.”

In recent years Harrington has attempted to big up the team element of Irish boxing.

Speaking after the sensational European Championships success she appeared to enjoy the Dream Team element as much as the fact she completed the set and became an Olympic, World and European medal winner.

“To be honest I could have walked away after Tokyo, but I didn’t want to because this is what I want. I want to be part of this. I saw this happening and I want to be part of it. I’d like to be the marker, help get the girls there, and then I’ll be on my way out,” she told Irish-boxing.com at Dublin Airport on Sunday.

“I’ve been here for a very long time, 17 years I’ve been boxing and to be part of this… this is the stuff that dreams are made of.”