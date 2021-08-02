‘Tell Mckenna to prepare for war without truce’ – Mighty Celt’s opponent coming to steal the show

No white flag will save Tyrone McKenna [21(6)-2(0)-1] at the Feile next week warns Jose Felix [39(30)-4(2)-1].

The 29-year-old comes to Belfast ready to drag the war-loving ‘Mighty Celt’ into a battle the likes of which he has never seen on the undercard of the eagerly anticipated, all Irish, world level Michael Conlan versus TJ Doheny bout.

Josesito has relentless ambitions and revealed nothing will make him stop throwing at the Falls Park come Friday night, as he bids to take the ranking title on the line.

“Tell McKenna to prepare for a war without truce,” he declared defiantly when speaking to Irish-boxing.com.

The 29-year-old knows McKenna will relish the aggressive nature of the fight he plans to bring and as a result, he is predicting a show stealer on the stacked card.

“This will be a real war. Expect a night of blood, sweat, falls, and many blows. A night and a fight where two warriors face each other.

“Mckenna is a pretty good boxer, a southpaw with an amazing height for the division he is in. He is a warrior who does not stop throwing punches. I know it will be a night of many blows because he is a fighter and I’m Mexican. We are going to steal the show and all the public will be standing during our fight. I hope to see the best Tyrone McKenna to make it good for the fans.”

The former super featherweight, who has fought 15 times in America, also quashed suggestions he can be out Mexican’ed by the bigger man.

Jose is adamant no amount of study can prepare you for what a Mexican warrior brings to the ring. The Mexican fight approach can’t be copied or mastered, it can only be acquired through DNA he warns.

“If because he comes forward and is a warrior he thinks he is Mexican he can think again. On Friday he will face a real Mexican and I think he will need to use the ring to move around because he will realize seeing a Mexican on TV is a whole lot different to having him in front of you,” he adds before revealing he is more than just a brawler.

“You can expect a high-level boxer, an intelligent boxer since apart from being a boxer I have a degree in physical culture and sports.”

The Mexican also claims he is fueled by the chance to win a title and is coming with a win-at-all-costs attitude.

“In my mind, there is nothing to stop me from bringing that title back to Mexico.”