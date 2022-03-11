Teenage Veteran Jack Marley wants Euro Medal Upgrade

A more confident Jack Marley says he has unfinished European Under-22 business to attend to.

The Monkstown heavyweight has traveled with the Irish team to Croatia determined to upgrade his European bronze to gold.

The reigning National Elite heavyweight champion captured the imagination of Irish fight fans with some brilliant performances in the last Under 22 continental competition, winning bronze in Italy at the tender age of 18.

He returns this year looking to secure more valuable metal and to stand taller on the podium.

“I was delighted to be selected for these for this tournament,” he tells Irish-Boxing.com ahead of the team’s flight to Poreč.

“It was my main goal for the year because I have unfinished business from last year. I plan to win gold in this tournament, but I will take it one round at a time.”

And, they’re off! #TeamIreland at Dublin Airport this morning on the way to the European U22 Championships in Poreč, Croatia from March 11th to 24th.



The squad is comprised of 18 boxers – 9 men and 9 women, and includes reigning 2022 IABA U22 Champions pic.twitter.com/zu0lfQFjoP — IABA (@IABABOXING) March 11, 2022

Marley believes he is more equipped to go that step further this time around, having increased both his experience and confidence levels.

“I’m a lot more confident in myself this time around,” he adds “And I’ve improved a lot from last year. Again I’m travelling to this tournament with one round at a time with the mind of going all the way.”

While he is still a teen, Marley is one of the more experienced members of a young team – indeed he is the only member who has fought at the competition before – but doesn’t necessarily foresee the need to adopt a leadership role and points out there will be elements of the experience new to him.

“It’s still a new experience cause there’s a new destination and more spectators but I will be more comfortable from my experience last year. It is a young team but also a strong team that I know will be successful.”