Teen prospect Steven Cairns delivers on KO promise

Steven Cairns delivered on his knock-out promise in Germany tonight.

The exciting teen prospect scored his first inside the distance win of his pro career on a Legacy card in Duesseldorf, Germany.

‘The Irish Takeover’ stopped Szilveszter Ajtai at the Classic Remise in his first scheduled six-rounder.

The 19-year-old has predicted a third-round stoppage when speaking to Irish-boxing.com during fight week but got the job done that bit earlier and took out the Argentine in the first round of the Legacy promoted fight night.

Cairns produced a performance beyond his years when he debuted in Spain in the Summer.

The teen debutant accounted for the experienced Rafael Castillo as he punched for pay for the first time. The Cork prospect whitewashed the Nicuaguaran over four, winning by a referee scorecard of 40-36. He built on that win with a stoppage victory in Germany.

It’s early days and there is a lot of learning to be done but Cairns but there is an element of explosivity about him, and he looks like one to watch out for.

Vladimir Belujsky was also set to appear on the same card but had his fight called off on the morning of the bout after due to personal issues for his opponent.

The result improves Cairns to 2-0 while is Argentine opponent’s record now reads 13-21-1.