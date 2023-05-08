Team Serrano shares Irish Katie Taylor rematch plans

Amanda Serrano still wants a Katie Taylor rematch and wants to do it in Ireland, assure her team.

Doubts regarding the seven-weight world champion’s willingness to repeat her classic clash with the undisputed lightweight champion were raised last week, as it was announced she would rematch Heather Hardy in New York on August 5.

The New York-based Puerto Rican initially looked on a September 2022 Croke Park collision course with Taylor and agreed to rematch the Bray wonder in Dublin’s 3Arena on May 20, before pulling out due to injury, paving the way for a Chantelle Cameron to provide the Irish star with homecoming opposition.

It was since suggested that a repeat of the ‘greatest female fight of all time’ was still very much on the cards, and said a Serrano dust-up could be revisited for September as could a massive Croke Park fight night.

However, the fact she fights on August 5 in Madison Square Garden means September is a no-go, and any date after that would prove too soon to go outdoors in Ireland in 2023.

It’s raised questions as to whether Serrano is rematch keen or not, although her team claim it will be full steam ahead toward Taylor once Hardy is dealt with.

Nakisa Bidarian, who along with Jake Paul co-manages Serrano, confirmed that they will chase a return of the greatest female fight of all time.

“Amanda is one of the most decorated and elite athletes ever and is on path to become the winningest female boxer of all time,” said Bidarian.

“After some much needed recovery time, Amanda is excited to return to the ring and remind fans why she is the most devasting puncher in women’s boxing. If Amanda prevails in the fight, the plan is to immediately pursue the rematch with Katie Taylor in Ireland.”

Explaining her decision to go the Hardy route, Serrano said she feels obliged to give the Irish American a rematch.

“She gave me my shot now I give it back.”