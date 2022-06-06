Team of the Tournament : Defence Forces celebrare success

The Defence Forces Boxing Team is celebrating after an enormously successful campaign at the International Military Sports Council Tournament.

The tournament, involving teams from Germany, France, Holland, Ireland, took place in Warendorf, Germany, between May 30th and June 3rd. Ireland fielded a 6 strong team.

Best Male Boxer, Killian Geraghty

The Defence Forces Team contested 12 bouts over 3 days, and claimed 11 wins.

Ireland’s Killian Geraghty and Tiffany O’Reilly were awarded Male and Female Best Boxer accolades, respectively.

The Defence Forces Team also won Team of the Tournament.

Best Female Boxer, Tiffany O’Reilly

Squad:

60kg: Killian Geraghty

67kg: Aaron O’Donoghue

69kg: Tiffany O’Reilly

80kg: Lorenzo Mihai

92kg: Shane Cunningham

92+kg: Jake Buchanan