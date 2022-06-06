Amateur 

Team of the Tournament : Defence Forces celebrare success

Jonny Stapleton

The Defence Forces Boxing Team is celebrating after an enormously successful campaign at the International Military Sports Council Tournament.

The tournament, involving teams from Germany, France, Holland, Ireland, took place in Warendorf, Germany, between May 30th and June 3rd. Ireland fielded a 6 strong team.

Best Male Boxer, Killian Geraghty

The Defence Forces Team contested 12 bouts over 3 days, and claimed 11 wins.

Ireland’s Killian Geraghty and Tiffany O’Reilly were awarded Male and Female Best Boxer accolades, respectively.

The Defence Forces Team also won Team of the Tournament.

Best Female Boxer, Tiffany O’Reilly

Squad:
60kg: Killian Geraghty
67kg: Aaron O’Donoghue
69kg: Tiffany O’Reilly
80kg: Lorenzo Mihai
92kg: Shane Cunningham
92+kg: Jake Buchanan

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

You May Also Like

National Senior Male and Female Cadet and Female Open Youth Championship results

irishboxing

VIDEO: Moylette loses split decision in Uzbekistan APB bout

Joe O'Neill

Bumper Day Ahead – Seven Irish fighters in European Youth Action

irishboxing