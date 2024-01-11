Team Morrissey offer interesting Cronin – McCarthy stand-off solution

Jamie Morrissey’s coach Shaun Kelly believes the Limerick fighter may be the solution to the Craig McCarthy – Kevin Cronin Irish title stand off.

The Waterford and Kerry boxers have been mandated by the BUI to fight for the Irish strap at 168lbs since last summer but have struggled to agree terms.

The Munster duo did agree to a deal to trade leather in September of last year but the show they were due to fight on never got off the ground.

There were fan hopes a new home would be found for the now eagerly anticipated fight, but a meeting looks less and less likely by the day.

What that means for the Irish title remains to be seen but that’s where Morrissey can come in suggests Kelly.

As BUI Celtic Champion it’s safe to presume Waterford’s McCarthy is next in line – a position the Limerick fighter felt he should occupy – so Kelly proposes a fight against the former title holder in ‘Built2Last’s’ hometown with the winner fighting Cronin.

The young coach is presumably confident his charge would defeat the Deise southpaw to claim the title, clearing the path for Cronin to get his Irish title shot in the process.

That sequence of events would also mean a third installment of the Irish Boxing Awards Domestic Fight of the Year.

“Just seen Kevin Cronin has signed for Conlan Boxing, thats a great move for him at this stage of his career. I would imagine they are looking to bring big nights to Killarney. Craig McCarthy does big numbers in Waterford, so I can see why he would like to fight there.

“If these two men don’t get it on I would be confident Jamie Morrissey would travel to Waterford for a fight with Craig. And if he was to get the win then we could possibly see the trilogy between him and Kevin, a fight so many would like to see over again. Just a thought,” Kelly said.

Whether the BUI would need Morrissey to get a win before fighting for the Irish title would remain to be seen. Emmett Brennan, who holds a win over the Treaty County fighter, would also argue his Irish title case and Tommy Hyde might want in on the action in an exciting division.