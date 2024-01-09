TEAM LENADOON – Tommy McCarthy and friends plot Matchroom upset

It’s as close as you get to brothers in arms for Tommy McCarthy going into his next fight.

The former European Champion takes on fast-rising star Cheavon Clarke in Belfast on January 27 and goes into battle backed up by his Belfast brothers as well as his cousin.

The ‘Mac Attack’ has changed the dynamic of the WhatsApp groups by making his friends group his backroom team.

Taking the coaching reigns is lifelong pal and former international amateur teammate Paddy Gallagher as well as ‘leader’ Mark Ginley and the popular Mark Dunlop mentored puncher’s cousin.

The trio have very little pro trainer experience, but McCarthy, who parted ways with Dan Boyle amicably post his European title defeat in Poland late last year, has confidence it’s a team that will work.

The 33-year-old points out, that as gym owners, Ginley and Gallagher know all about getting people fit and it’s not as if the ‘Pat Man,’ a Commonwealth Gold medal winner and British title challenger, doesn’t know a thing or two about boxing, while Ginley is another that has been around the sport in various capacities all his life.

“We are all close friends, grew up together,” McCarthy tells Irish-boxing.com.

“Mark is the leader of our gang,” he adds smiling, “and me and Paddy know each other since I was about 6.

“We were talking and we just had the realisation that in our friend group, we have all the tools to have a great camp. The lads own gyms, know what needs to be done to train a fighter, can put the program together as well as having fight experience at championship level. So it makes sense to have two of my best mates and my cousin in my corner.”

McCarthy takes on Clarke at the New Forge Sports Complex on a Matchroom and Conlan Boxing card topped by Lewis Crocker versus Jose Felix Jr, also appearing will be Sean McComb and Paddy Donovan.