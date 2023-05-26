Team Ireland win 11 medals at Feliks Stamm
Team Ireland will return from the XXXVIII Feliks Stamm International Tournament with almost a dozen medals.
In all, 21 nations contested the tournament, including Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, France, Italy, England, Germany and the hosts.
48kg Nicole Buckley opened procedings today, against Ukraine. In a tough bout, Nicole brought home silver. Next up was 63kg Shauna Browne O’Keefe who contested superbly against England – and bagged gold. So, too, did 70kg Christina Desmond, stepping between the ropes against a home boxer. 57kg Patryk Adamus also met home opposition and emulated Tina in bringing home the top prize. Rickey Nesbitt was the tournament’s 48kg walkover champ. Clubmate, 60kg Davey Joyce and 63.5kg JP Hale both came up against Uzbekistani boxers, and both men claim silver.
Coming home with bronze are 67kg Eugene McKeever, who had to withdraw through injury, 57kg Adam Hession, 66kg Grainne Walsh and 81+kg Judy Bobbett
Team Ireland
48kg Nicole Buckley, St. Carthages/DCU
50kg Carly McNaul, Ormeau Road
57kg Kelsey Leonard, Unit 3, Naas
63kg Shauna Browne O’Keefe, Clonmel BC
66kg Grainne Walsh, Spartacus BC
70kg Christina Desmond, Dungarvan BC/Garda
75kg Aoibhe Carabine, Geesala BC
81+kg Judy Bobbett, Liberty BC
48kg Rickey Nesbitt, Holy Family, Drogheda
57kg Adam Hession, Monivea BC
57kg Patryk Adamus, Drimnagh BC
60kg Davey Joyce, Holy Family, Drogheda
63.5kg JP Hale, Star ABC
67kg Eugene McKeever, Holy Family, Drogheda
71kg Jon McConnell, Holy Trinity BC
75kg Christopher O’Reilly, Holy Family, Drogheda
Head Coach Damian Kennedy
Coach Lynne McEnery
Coach Liam Corr
Coach James Doyle
R&J Seamus Kelly
Physio Rob Tuomey