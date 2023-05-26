Team Ireland win 11 medals at Feliks Stamm

Team Ireland will return from the XXXVIII Feliks Stamm International Tournament with almost a dozen medals.

In all, 21 nations contested the tournament, including Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, France, Italy, England, Germany and the hosts.

48kg Nicole Buckley opened procedings today, against Ukraine. In a tough bout, Nicole brought home silver. Next up was 63kg Shauna Browne O’Keefe who contested superbly against England – and bagged gold. So, too, did 70kg Christina Desmond, stepping between the ropes against a home boxer. 57kg Patryk Adamus also met home opposition and emulated Tina in bringing home the top prize. Rickey Nesbitt was the tournament’s 48kg walkover champ. Clubmate, 60kg Davey Joyce and 63.5kg JP Hale both came up against Uzbekistani boxers, and both men claim silver.

Coming home with bronze are 67kg Eugene McKeever, who had to withdraw through injury, 57kg Adam Hession, 66kg Grainne Walsh and 81+kg Judy Bobbett

Team Ireland

48kg Nicole Buckley, St. Carthages/DCU

50kg Carly McNaul, Ormeau Road

57kg Kelsey Leonard, Unit 3, Naas

63kg Shauna Browne O’Keefe, Clonmel BC

66kg Grainne Walsh, Spartacus BC

70kg Christina Desmond, Dungarvan BC/Garda

75kg Aoibhe Carabine, Geesala BC

81+kg Judy Bobbett, Liberty BC

48kg Rickey Nesbitt, Holy Family, Drogheda

57kg Adam Hession, Monivea BC

57kg Patryk Adamus, Drimnagh BC

60kg Davey Joyce, Holy Family, Drogheda

63.5kg JP Hale, Star ABC

67kg Eugene McKeever, Holy Family, Drogheda

71kg Jon McConnell, Holy Trinity BC

75kg Christopher O’Reilly, Holy Family, Drogheda

Head Coach Damian Kennedy

Coach Lynne McEnery

Coach Liam Corr

Coach James Doyle

R&J Seamus Kelly

Physio Rob Tuomey