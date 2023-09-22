Team Ireland Secure Two More Final Spots
Team Ireland claimed two more Leszek Drogosz Memorial finals places, following the second day of semi finals on Friday.
Patryk Adamus has assured himself of at least a silver medal, following a 2-1 decision win (29-28, 29-28, 28-29) over Poland’s Mikoła Manka.
80kg Gabriel Dossen contested his 3rd fight of the tournament today, against Belgium’s Noa Hadjit. The Galway man won through to the final with a 3-0 decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).
Star BC’s JP Hale comes home with bronze, following a semi final split decision, in favour of his opponent, England’s Joseph Tyers.
A total of 5 Team Ireland boxers will contest tomorrow’s finals. Niamh Fay, contesting at 57kg will meet home boxer, Julia Szeremeta. It will be an all-Ireland 66kg final as both Lisa O’Rourke and Grainne Walsh won their semi finals on Thursday, against France and Poland, respectively.
Adamus will meet Poland’s Ilia Bader and 80kg Dossen will vie for gold against England’s George Crotty.
Boxing will, effectively, take place across two sessions, the first beginning at 5pm, Irish time, and the second at 7pm.
Team Ireland
50kg Shannon Sweeney, St Anne’s, Westport
57kg Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal
66kg Grainne Walsh, St Mary’s, Tallaght
66kg Lisa O’Rourke, Olympic BC, Galway
57kg Patryk Adamus, Drimnagh BC
63.5kg John Paul Hale, Star BC
71kg Jon McConnell, Holy Trinity BC
80kg Gabriel Dossen, Olympic BC Galway.
Support Staff
Team Manager: Sean Crowley
Head Coach: Damian Kennedy
Coach: Ross Hickey
Physio: Ciara McCallion
R&J: Derek Rice
Draws are available here