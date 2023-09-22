Team Ireland Secure Two More Final Spots

Team Ireland claimed two more Leszek Drogosz Memorial finals places, following the second day of semi finals on Friday.

Patryk Adamus has assured himself of at least a silver medal, following a 2-1 decision win (29-28, 29-28, 28-29) over Poland’s Mikoła Manka.

80kg Gabriel Dossen contested his 3rd fight of the tournament today, against Belgium’s Noa Hadjit. The Galway man won through to the final with a 3-0 decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).

Star BC’s JP Hale comes home with bronze, following a semi final split decision, in favour of his opponent, England’s Joseph Tyers.

A total of 5 Team Ireland boxers will contest tomorrow’s finals. Niamh Fay, contesting at 57kg will meet home boxer, Julia Szeremeta. It will be an all-Ireland 66kg final as both Lisa O’Rourke and Grainne Walsh won their semi finals on Thursday, against France and Poland, respectively.

Adamus will meet Poland’s Ilia Bader and 80kg Dossen will vie for gold against England’s George Crotty.

Boxing will, effectively, take place across two sessions, the first beginning at 5pm, Irish time, and the second at 7pm.

Team Ireland

50kg Shannon Sweeney, St Anne’s, Westport

57kg Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal

66kg Grainne Walsh, St Mary’s, Tallaght

66kg Lisa O’Rourke, Olympic BC, Galway

57kg Patryk Adamus, Drimnagh BC

63.5kg John Paul Hale, Star BC

71kg Jon McConnell, Holy Trinity BC

80kg Gabriel Dossen, Olympic BC Galway.

Support Staff

Team Manager: Sean Crowley

Head Coach: Damian Kennedy

Coach: Ross Hickey

Physio: Ciara McCallion

R&J: Derek Rice

Draws are available here