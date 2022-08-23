Team Ireland Finish High Up European Schools Medal Table

Team Ireland finished the European Schools Championship in Turkey with 14 medals, 3 of them gold. They also come home with a 3rd placed team finish in the schoolboy’s competition and a 4th place finish in the schoolgirl’s competition.

In all, 338 boxers from 28 countries contested the tournament for 29 titles. Team Ireland sent, for the first time, the maximum number of permitted boxers in the team – 29, in all.

34-36kg Ellen Winnie Joyce, of Olympic L, Co. Westmeath, claimed silver in her finals contest against England’s Leah Paylor . 38kg Carley O’Herron, Rochfordbridge BC, Co. Westmeath, did likewise in her final against home boxer, Asli Donmezoglu. 40kg Elma Barry, Setanta L, Co. Kildare claimed gold against England’s Layla Straughan. 44kg Lauren Doherty Crinnion, Fr. Horgan’s, Co. Cork wnet toe-to-toe with Ukraine’s Khrystina Semeniv and comes home with silver. 46kg Alanna O’Brien, Setanta L, Co. Kildare contested against Ukraine’s Uliana Ovsepian and also came home with silver. 46kg Jamesie Casey, Sliabh Luchra BC, Co. Kerry, boxed Jacob Naismith and won silver. 48kg Christian Doyle, Olympic L, Co. Westmeath took on on Noah Barney-Smith of Englandin and won gold – so too did 50kg Brandon Geoghegan, Sacred Heart, Dublin against Georgia’s Akaki Basaria.

6 Team Ireland boxers come home with bronze medals: 42kg Abbey Molloy, Sacred Heart BC, Dublin, 70kg Chloe Louise Poleon, Dunboyne BC, Co. Meath, 44kg Daniel Joyce, Elite Mullingar, Co. Westmeath, 63kg Broderick Adbuire, Jobstown BC, Dublin, 80kg Richard Daniel Kiely, Midleton BC, Co. Cork and 90kg Jordie Cooke, Gleann BC, Co. Antrim.

Team Ireland Squad:

34-36kg Ellen Winnie Joyce, Olympic L, Co. Westmeath

38kg Carley O’Herron, Rochfordbridge BC, Co. Westmeath

40kg Elma Barry, Setanta L, Co. Kildare

42kg Abbey Molloy, Sacred Heart BC, Dublin.

44kg Lauren Doherty Crinnion, Fr. Horgan’s, Co. Cork

46kg Alanna O’Brien, Setanta L, Co. Kildare

48kg Mary Furlong, Na Fianna BC, Co. Wexford

51kg Donna Marie McCarthy, Mayfield BC, Co. Cork

54kg Robyn Charlie Carlyle, Crumlin BC, Dublin

57kg Faith Kileen, Jobstown BC, Dublin

60kg Cassie May Henderson, Gilford ABC, Co. Armagh: Team Co-Captain

64kg Alannah Kenny, Clonmel BC, Co. Tipperary

70kg Chloe Louise Poleon, Dunboyne BC, Co. Meath

37-40kg Kalib Walshe, Wexford CBS, Co. Wexford

42kg Lochlainn Michael Beagan , Sean Doran’s BC, Co.

44kg Daniel Joyce, Elite Mullingar, Co. Westmeath

46kg James Michael Casey, Sliabh Luchra BC, Co. Kerry

48kg Christian Doyle, Olympic L, Co. Westmeath

50kg Brandon Geoghegan, Sacred Heart, Dublin

52kg Cian Michael Stapleton, Marble City BC, Co. Kilkenny

54kg Danny John Mahon, Fr. Flanagan’s BC, Co, Kildare

57kg John (Daniel Maher) O’Donoghue, Olympic L, Co. Westmeath: Team Co-Captain.

60kg Edward Harty, Portloaise BC, Co. Laois

63kg Broderick Adbuire, Jobstown BC, Dublin

66kg Rocco Dempsey, Avona BC, Dublin

70kg John Paul Mongans, Rathkeale BC, Co. Limerick

75kg Callum Francis Barrett, Olympic C, Co. Galway

80kg Richard Daniel Kiely, Midleton BC, Co. Cork

90kg Jordie Cooke, Gleann BC, Co. Antrim

Team Managers: Gus Farrell and Jennifer O ‘Sullivan Coffey

Coaches

Amanda Spencer

Lynn McEnery

Brian Barry

Jeff Fitzgerald

R&J: Dermot McDermott