Team Ireland Finish High Up European Schools Medal Table
Team Ireland finished the European Schools Championship in Turkey with 14 medals, 3 of them gold. They also come home with a 3rd placed team finish in the schoolboy’s competition and a 4th place finish in the schoolgirl’s competition.
In all, 338 boxers from 28 countries contested the tournament for 29 titles. Team Ireland sent, for the first time, the maximum number of permitted boxers in the team – 29, in all.
34-36kg Ellen Winnie Joyce, of Olympic L, Co. Westmeath, claimed silver in her finals contest against England’s Leah Paylor . 38kg Carley O’Herron, Rochfordbridge BC, Co. Westmeath, did likewise in her final against home boxer, Asli Donmezoglu. 40kg Elma Barry, Setanta L, Co. Kildare claimed gold against England’s Layla Straughan. 44kg Lauren Doherty Crinnion, Fr. Horgan’s, Co. Cork wnet toe-to-toe with Ukraine’s Khrystina Semeniv and comes home with silver. 46kg Alanna O’Brien, Setanta L, Co. Kildare contested against Ukraine’s Uliana Ovsepian and also came home with silver. 46kg Jamesie Casey, Sliabh Luchra BC, Co. Kerry, boxed Jacob Naismith and won silver. 48kg Christian Doyle, Olympic L, Co. Westmeath took on on Noah Barney-Smith of Englandin and won gold – so too did 50kg Brandon Geoghegan, Sacred Heart, Dublin against Georgia’s Akaki Basaria.
6 Team Ireland boxers come home with bronze medals: 42kg Abbey Molloy, Sacred Heart BC, Dublin, 70kg Chloe Louise Poleon, Dunboyne BC, Co. Meath, 44kg Daniel Joyce, Elite Mullingar, Co. Westmeath, 63kg Broderick Adbuire, Jobstown BC, Dublin, 80kg Richard Daniel Kiely, Midleton BC, Co. Cork and 90kg Jordie Cooke, Gleann BC, Co. Antrim.
Team Ireland Squad:
34-36kg Ellen Winnie Joyce, Olympic L, Co. Westmeath
38kg Carley O’Herron, Rochfordbridge BC, Co. Westmeath
40kg Elma Barry, Setanta L, Co. Kildare
42kg Abbey Molloy, Sacred Heart BC, Dublin.
44kg Lauren Doherty Crinnion, Fr. Horgan’s, Co. Cork
46kg Alanna O’Brien, Setanta L, Co. Kildare
48kg Mary Furlong, Na Fianna BC, Co. Wexford
51kg Donna Marie McCarthy, Mayfield BC, Co. Cork
54kg Robyn Charlie Carlyle, Crumlin BC, Dublin
57kg Faith Kileen, Jobstown BC, Dublin
60kg Cassie May Henderson, Gilford ABC, Co. Armagh: Team Co-Captain
64kg Alannah Kenny, Clonmel BC, Co. Tipperary
70kg Chloe Louise Poleon, Dunboyne BC, Co. Meath
37-40kg Kalib Walshe, Wexford CBS, Co. Wexford
42kg Lochlainn Michael Beagan , Sean Doran’s BC, Co.
44kg Daniel Joyce, Elite Mullingar, Co. Westmeath
46kg James Michael Casey, Sliabh Luchra BC, Co. Kerry
48kg Christian Doyle, Olympic L, Co. Westmeath
50kg Brandon Geoghegan, Sacred Heart, Dublin
52kg Cian Michael Stapleton, Marble City BC, Co. Kilkenny
54kg Danny John Mahon, Fr. Flanagan’s BC, Co, Kildare
57kg John (Daniel Maher) O’Donoghue, Olympic L, Co. Westmeath: Team Co-Captain.
60kg Edward Harty, Portloaise BC, Co. Laois
63kg Broderick Adbuire, Jobstown BC, Dublin
66kg Rocco Dempsey, Avona BC, Dublin
70kg John Paul Mongans, Rathkeale BC, Co. Limerick
75kg Callum Francis Barrett, Olympic C, Co. Galway
80kg Richard Daniel Kiely, Midleton BC, Co. Cork
90kg Jordie Cooke, Gleann BC, Co. Antrim
Team Managers: Gus Farrell and Jennifer O ‘Sullivan Coffey
Coaches
Amanda Spencer
Lynn McEnery
Brian Barry
Jeff Fitzgerald
R&J: Dermot McDermott