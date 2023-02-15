Team Ireland confirm Strandja select
A 19-strong squad has been named to contest the 74th Strandja International Tournament.
The prestigious competition, hosted by the Bulgarian Boxing Federation, begins in Sofia on February 18th. It’s understood a record number of boxers will contest this edition of the tournament.
There are a number of Olympic weights were Ireland elected to send more than one fighter including 66kg where both Grainne Walsh and Amy Broadhurst travel. Adam Hession and Jude Gallagher will both enter at 57kg, with Elite Champion Paul Loonam not named among the 19. There is a similar scenario at 0kg where Caithlin Fryers and Carly McNaul travel while reigning Elitechamp Daina Moorehouse will compete in the National Under-20 Championships. Dean Walsh and Aidan Walsh have both entered at 71kg and could meet in Sofia.
Team Ireland
Men
51kg Sean Mari, Monkstown, Dublin/Defence Forces
54kg Dylan Eagleson, St. Paul’s, Antrim
57kg Adam Hession, Monivea BC
57kg Jude Gallagher, Two Castles ABC
63.kg Dean Clancy, Sean McDermott BC
71kg Aidan Walsh, Emerald BC
71kg Dean Walsh, St. Joseph’s/St Ibar’s BC
80kg Kelyn Cassidy, Saviours Crystal BC
92kg Jack Marley, Monkstown, Dublin
Women
50kg Carly McNaul, Ormeau Road BC
50kg Caitlin Fryers, Immaculata BC
54kg Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal BC
54kg Jennifer Lehane, DCU BC
57kg Kelsey Leonard, Unit 3, Naas, BC
63kg Kellie Harrington, St. Mary’s, Dublin
66kg Grainne Walsh, Spartacus BC
66kg Amy Broadhurst, St. Bronagh’s BC
70kg Christina Desmond, Dungarvan BC/Garda
75kg Aoibhe Carabine, Geesala BC
Team Lead: Zauri Antia
Head Coach: John Conlan
Coaches:
Eoin Pluck
Noel Burke
Lynne McEnery
Physio: Rob Tuomey
R&J: Paul McMahon