Team Ireland confirm Strandja select

A 19-strong squad has been named to contest the 74th Strandja International Tournament.

The prestigious competition, hosted by the Bulgarian Boxing Federation, begins in Sofia on February 18th. It’s understood a record number of boxers will contest this edition of the tournament.

There are a number of Olympic weights were Ireland elected to send more than one fighter including 66kg where both Grainne Walsh and Amy Broadhurst travel. Adam Hession and Jude Gallagher will both enter at 57kg, with Elite Champion Paul Loonam not named among the 19. There is a similar scenario at 0kg where Caithlin Fryers and Carly McNaul travel while reigning Elitechamp Daina Moorehouse will compete in the National Under-20 Championships. Dean Walsh and Aidan Walsh have both entered at 71kg and could meet in Sofia.

Team Ireland

Men

51kg Sean Mari, Monkstown, Dublin/Defence Forces

54kg Dylan Eagleson, St. Paul’s, Antrim

57kg Adam Hession, Monivea BC

57kg Jude Gallagher, Two Castles ABC

63.kg Dean Clancy, Sean McDermott BC

71kg Aidan Walsh, Emerald BC

71kg Dean Walsh, St. Joseph’s/St Ibar’s BC

80kg Kelyn Cassidy, Saviours Crystal BC

92kg Jack Marley, Monkstown, Dublin

Women

50kg Carly McNaul, Ormeau Road BC

50kg Caitlin Fryers, Immaculata BC

54kg Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal BC

54kg Jennifer Lehane, DCU BC

57kg Kelsey Leonard, Unit 3, Naas, BC

63kg Kellie Harrington, St. Mary’s, Dublin

66kg Grainne Walsh, Spartacus BC

66kg Amy Broadhurst, St. Bronagh’s BC

70kg Christina Desmond, Dungarvan BC/Garda

75kg Aoibhe Carabine, Geesala BC

Team Lead: Zauri Antia

Head Coach: John Conlan

Coaches:

Eoin Pluck

Noel Burke

Lynne McEnery

Physio: Rob Tuomey

R&J: Paul McMahon