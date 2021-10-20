Team Conor Coyle ‘talking to big names’ ahead of Ulster Hall Date

Conor Coyle [13(6)-0] is ready to blast through whoever Conlan Boxing put in front of him on November 5 so he takes a stylish strut toward bigger fights.

The Derry middleweight was confirmed on the Lewis Crocker and Paidraig McCrory topped Ulster Hall card last week – and plans on catching the eye on what is rumoured to be a TV-aired fight night.

‘The Kid’ is not expected to face a sizable step up at the historic venue and it’s more a keep busy affair. However, he claims big fights are in the pipeline as big names are already on the other end of the phone.

“We’re talking to some big names so things will happen,” he said when speaking to the Derry Journal. “Things will progress and big fights will pan out over the next six months and I’ll be ready for them.

“So I’ll just keep ticking over in the meantime. I’ll get this fight on November 5th, blow away whoever I step in the ring with and make a statement and just continue on from there. I’ll try and push for another fight in December.”

The fight is the 31-year-old’s first in Ireland since 2017 and the closest he has ever fought to home. He wasn’t originally meant to be on the card, so his fans may not benefit this time around – but developing a working relationship with Conlan Boxing will open more doors to home fights.

“I’ll have this fight on November 5th so three weeks from now and I’m really looking forward to it, especially as it’s very close to home in Belfast. So we couldn’t get any closer to home.

“I’ve always had people asking when I’ll be fighting closer to home but we never really got announcing the fight on time for fans in Derry to buy tickets so it’s a bit disappointing but what can you do? At least I’m getting a fight now and it’ll be televised on ESPN so they’ll still be able to tune in and watch it.

“People weren’t able to travel to America or Mexico to watch most of my fights but I’ll get more fights at home now.”