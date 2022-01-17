Team Conlan expose Leigh Wood as a Michael Conlan fan

The dreaded screenshot has come back to haunt Leigh Wood [25(15)-2(1)] ahead of his massive fight with Michael Conlan [16(8)-0].

Just days before the pair are set to share the same space in two press conferences Team Conlan have shared a tweet that suggests the WBA ‘regular’ world titleholder is, or at the very least was, a big fan of the Belfast favourite.

Conlan Boxing, a promotional and managerial outfit run by Jamie and Michael Conlan, tweeted a screengrab of a tweet from 2019 showing Wood, who defends his title against the Olympic medal winner in Nottingham on March 12, looking for info on how to get a signed pair of his next opponent’s gloves.

In fact, they cheekily offered to give the Matchroom fighter a pair after the eagerly anticipated March fight.

When your idol becomes your rival.@itsLeighWood we will get a pair on March 12th my man 💪🏻#AndTheNew 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/2qjvXsbsPL — Conlan Boxing (@ConlanBoxing) January 15, 2022

Wood will argue he has something Conlan craves more than memorabilia in the form of the ‘regular’ world title – and may also point out making his idol a rival is proof of how far he has progressed.

Although tongue and cheek and delivered in jest the tweet sets the tone for his week’s press conferences. Both camps will share the same space at press events in Nottingham [Wednesday] and Belfast [Thursday] and it appears some mind games could be played.