Teah Time – Interesting bill topper next for Larry Fryers

It’s Teah time next for Larry Fryers [11(4)-4(2)].

The Monaghan fighter officially confirmed he will face the American on top of a Philly bill in just under two months’ time.

The 30-year-old recently confirmed his clash with the undefeated Mark Dawson, set for the top of a July 24th bill in Philadelphia, had been canceled.

However, the Wayne McCullough-trained fighter wasn’t upset, revealing he had found something bigger to replace it.

At the time he said: “Unfortunately my fight for July 24th is off but only because I’ve got a bigger and better fight now for September 17th all the details on the fight coming soon.”

Irish-boxing.com suggested Samuel Teah [17(7)-4(2)-1] would provide the opposition for the Wayne McCullough trained fighter and the Las Vegas based light welter has confirmed that is indeed the case.

‘Lethal’ and the American will trade leather on an RDR Promotions card at the 2300 Arena on September 11.

Fryers attempted to upset teen sensation Xander Zayas on a Top Rank show as recently as June 12th but was stopped by a possible star of the future.

That defeat was ‘Lethal’s’ third defeat on the bounce and his third against a high profile emerging talent, it also came not long after he saw fights with Elvis Rodriguez and former world champion Rances Barthelemy fall through last minute due to Covid.

The recent reverse prompted many to assume the now Las Vegas based 30-year-old would take a routine return to winning ways fight next.

However, that’s not the case as relative test awaits. ‘Tsunami’ certainly isn’t a lauded top prospect, is 34-years-old and comes into the fight on the back of a stopage defeat, but fact he has 17 wins to his nameand is the home town fighter means he still represents a scalp for the Irish fighter.

It also represents Fryers second fight with Wayne McCullough.