Taylor-Serrano Maddison Square Garden Press Conference in Picutres

Years in the making, the biggest fight ever in women’s boxing between the pound-for-pound #1 and #2 fighters of the world is one that will not only make boxing history, but women’s sports history. MSG has hosted thousands of fights through its illustrious years, beginning more than a century ago on July 17, 1882; now, 140 years later, this matchup finally marks the very first time two female fighters are headlining a combat sports event at ‘The World’s Most Famous Arena’.



Irish icon Katie Taylor (20-0 6 KOs) puts all the Lightweight belts on the line for the sixth time since winning them in June 2019 in a war with Delfine Persoon and seeing off the Belgian in a rematch in England before repelling the challenges of Miriam Gutierrez, Natasha Jonas, Jennifer Han and Firuza Sharipova – and there’s added spice to the fight as Taylor holds a win over Amanda’s sister Cindy in Boston back in October 2018.



Puerto Rican sensation Serrano (42-1-1 30 KOs) already has an unrivalled legacy in the sport as a seven-weight World champion. The Brooklyn based champion enters the momentous bout in sparkling form after knocking out Daniela Bermudez last March, dominating Yamileth Mercado in August and overpowering Miriam Gutierrez in two separate cards co-starring Jake Paul. Amanda was the 2021 Female Fighter of the Year for DAZN, ESPN and WBC among others.



Taylor and Serrano came face-to-face at MSG today for the first time since the fight was announced, below are pictures from the first press conference.

February 2, 2022; New York, NY; Behind the scenes of Eddie Hearn, undisputed World Lightweight champion Katie Taylor and challenger Amanda Serrano with during Good Day New York Sports Extra with Tina Cervasio announcing their fight April 30, 2022 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Mandatory Credit: Michelle Farsi for Matchroom/MSG Photos