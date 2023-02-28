Taylor – Serrano 2 Postponed – Search is on for new Katie Taylor Homecoming opponent

Matchroom are on the hunt for a new opponent for Katie Taylor’s homecoming.

The Irish Icon is set to fight on home soil for the first time as a pro on May 20 and was due to rematch Amanda Serrano at the 3Arena.

However, Irish-boxing.com understands the Serrano won’t visit the Docklands venue this summer and the undisputed lightweight champion of the world’s next fight won’t be a repeat of the ‘greatest women’s fight of all time’.

It’s understood that the injury that prevented the unified featherweight champion and seven-division titlist from travelling to Dublin to announce the fight officially is worse than first expected and won’t be healed in time for her to get May 20 ready.

The Serrano rematch will now most likely be lined up for September and will fit in with Croke Park autumn plans perfectly.

Irish sporting legend Taylor will still fight in Dublin in May but just against a different opponent. Chantelle Cameron’s name has been dropped by Eddie Hearn most recently but has an April 1 fight lined up and may be kept for later in the year. Mellisa St Vil, Heather Hardy, Estelle Mossely and even a Natasha Jonas repeat are fights that Taylor has been linked with in recent years and are all potential foes.

However, a more routine defence of her titles, mandatory or otherwise, is most likely.