Taylor says Cameron was the biggest fight available

Chantelle Cameron [17(8)-0] was the biggest fight out there and thus the one to make argues Katie Taylor [22(6)-0].

The all-time boxing great was originally meant to rematch Amanda Serrano in Dublin on May 20, only for the New York-based Puerto Rican to pull out injured.

That presented the Irish sporting sensation with the chance to take a free hit and pick a relatively easy fight to come home in.

However, that just isn’t Taylor’s style and the Bray star requested a bout with undisputed light welterweight champion Cameron.

For many it’s a tougher fight that could have been kept on ice until a stadium became available, for the undisputed lightweight champion of the world it was the ‘natural’ fight to make.

“Once Serrano pulled out this was the natural fight to make,” said Taylor.

No doubt Taylor wants the test and it’s obvious she rejoices in being involved in mega bouts, but the historic nature of the fight also appeals.

“It’s two undefeated, reigning undisputed world champions going up against each other and I believe that’s the first time that’s ever happened in the modern era of the sport.

“People have been talking about this fight for a long time now so I’m delighted it’s happening and I’m looking forward to becoming a two-weight undisputed champion.”

If Taylor manages to defeat Cameron and become a two-weight undisputed champion she will become only the second fighter in the history of boxing to achieve that.

The 36-year-old trailblazer’s Pound for Pound and Greatest of All Time rival Clarressa Shields is the only fighter to have unified two entire divisions.

A win would also mean Taylor would hold victories over three of the eight women to secure undisputed status, Cameron would join Jessica McCaskill and Amanda Serrano as one-time undisputed champions on her resume.