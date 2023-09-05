Taylor – Cameron 2 Card? – Morrissey and Brennan address possible fight

Jamie Morrissey and Emmet Brennan have both pipped up about a possible mouthwatering super middleweight meeting.

The potentially exciting match-up has been discussed since the build-up to Brennan’s pro debut earlier this year. The Dublin super middle made it clear he wanted to step onto the fast track and felt Morrissey, as a fight anyone anywhere anytime kind of fighter, would be a good target for a title fight.

The Olympian since suggested a BUI Celtic title fight on the Conlan Boxing and McEleney Promotions, September 23, RDS hosted bill.

September was too soon for the Limerick side of the possible rivalry, as Morrissey is away in Thailand, but it was still a suggestion that prompted a response from his manager Ian Guaghran.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com Guaghran, who also manages Graham McCormack, Dominic Donegan, Ruadhan Farrell and James Freeman, said his preferred route for the Treaty County man, would be a deserved shot at the Irish title and the winner of Craig McCarthy versus Kevin Cronin.

He also pointed wanted it noted that Morrissey has earned his pro stripes the hard way and as such said any fight with Brennan would have to be worthwhile.

“It has to be for something worthwhile, either a load of money or a title, and not a title he has already won twice. The Irish title,” said Gaughran.

“The risk has to be worth the reward. Emmet Brennan has the potential to be one of the best super middleweights in Europe if he translates his amateur pedigree into the pro game. If he’s going to progress the way everyone, including myself, think he’s going to progress then make it worthwhile.”

Brennan believes there is a way to make it worthwhile and that’s to have it as part of the massive Cameron-Taylor II bill in the 3Arena on November 25.

Speaking in response to Gaughran’s comments online, Brennan said: “This fight would be perfect for the 3Arena, November 35, Katie Taylor undercard. a Fight that is very sellable, two lads that a prepared to build an all Irish fight and stand toe to toe. But it looks like his manager doesn’t want the fight to happen.”

Morrissey has been speaking up too. The two-weight BUI Celtic champion is grateful to see his manager’s efforts to put respect on his name and says he would be willing to fight the Dockland’s graduate after he’d got his shot at the Irish title. However, he has since admitted a massive bout on the undercard of a Katie Taylor would appeal, telling team Brennan and co to get in touch if they want to get it on.

A slot on the massive Matchroom card won’t be easily acquired but the chatter around the fight may prick Eddie Hearn’s interest and if the Essex fight maker needs a push Darren Barker, Brennan’s manager, may just make a call to his old promoter.