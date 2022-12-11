Taylor and Broadhurst nominated for RTE Sportsperson of the Year

Two Irish female fighters have been nominated for RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year.

All-time Irish sporting great Katie Taylor and exciting emerging talent Amy Broadhurst were on the 10-person shortlist.

The sparring partners were nominated alongside Rory McIlroy, David Clifford, Josh van der Flier, Rachael Blackmore, Katie McCabe, Rhys McClenaghan, Ciara Mageean, and Ronan Grimes.

The winner will be confirmed next Sunday when Jacqui Hurley, Evanne Ní Chuilinn and Ruby Walsh will present the RTÉ Sport Awards 2022 live on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player at 9.45pm on 17 December.

In addition to the main prize, RTÉ Sport Team of the Year, RTÉ Sport Manager of the Year and RTÉ Sport Young Sportsperson of the Year will also be announced on the night – and boxing has nominations in both those categories.

Zaur Antia is up for Manager of the Year, while Lisa O’Rourke is on the Young Sportsperson shortlist.

Taylor was nominated for the Sports Person of the Year after another trailblazing 12 months. The Bray star defended her undisputed lightweight status twice and was involved in an all-time classic in the process. The Olympic gold medal winner won the first female fight ever to top a Madison Square Garden card, having her hand raised after ‘the greatest woman’s fight of all time.

After an incredible year, In which she won World 🥇 European 🥇, boxer of the tournament at the Women’s Europeans, and Commonwealth 🥇, Amy Broadhurst has been shortlisted for the RTE Sportsperson of the Year Award 🥊 pic.twitter.com/R5CTTlHG76 — IABA (@IABABOXING) December 11, 2022

Explaining why she was nominated RTE said: “The Bray boxer remained unbeaten in all 22 professional fights to retain her IBF, WBA, WBC, WBO world lightweight titles, first in the iconic Madison Square Garden with a career-defining victory over great rival Amanda Serrano, and then over Argentinian Karen Elizabeth Carabajal in London.”

Being nominated alongside her hero won’t be lost on Broadhurst. The Louth star, who sparred Taylor in the build-up to that Serrano fight had a sensational year of her own, registering a unique hat trick.

Olympic champ, multi World medallist and undisputed lightweight pro champion Katie Taylor, has also been nominated. pic.twitter.com/D4UQ7es4t2 — IABA (@IABABOXING) December 11, 2022

Fighting above her natural weight Broadhurst won Commonwealth, European and World gold. Indeed, so impressive was she at the European Championships, the underage graduate won Boxer of the Tournament.

RTE Siad: “Dundalk boxer Broadhurst claimed gold at the World Championships in Istanbul in impressive style and followed up that success by winning gold at the Woman’s European Championships, whilst also being named Boxer of the Tournament.”