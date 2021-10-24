Tat’ll Two – History Making Walsh Siblings Keep Childhood Pact

They really do everything together!

The boxing siblings that fight together rather than with each other marked their historic summer achievement by getting identical tattoos.

Fittingly Aidan and Michaella Walsh got the same tat, in the same place and of course, they went to get them together to get it at the same time.

The first-ever brother and sister duo to fight at the Olympic Games were inked in what now seems to be the customary Olympic Rings tattoo in celebration of their Tokyo achievements.

Michaela shared the news online and revealed the tattoo was something they had planned when they were much younger and that they had held off getting any ink until this moment.

“So we did a thing… and obviously me and Aidan got the same. Always said as kids we wanted our first tattoo to be the Olympic Rings and to finally be able to do that feels amazing! Something special we have together for the rest of our lives

How close the pair are and how important a role boxing plays in their relationship became apparent to the country during Tokyo.

Aidan went onto the medal while Michaela, the more fancied of the two pre-tournament didn’t make the podium. However, she wasn’t anything but envious her delight for her brother was always very apparent.

Speaking on social media after Aiden won Bronze Michaela said: “Me and my brother Aidan have trained together and grown together our whole lives. When me and him qualified for the Olympic Games on the same day, it was the most special day of my life, but watching him win an Olympic medal brings a joy to me I’ve never felt. That’s my baby bro!”