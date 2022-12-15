Taste for titles – Fearghus Quinn wants more

Fearghus Quinn [5(2)-0] has got a taste for titles and wants more strap servings moving forward.

The Belleek middleweight claimed the BUI Celtic title in just his fifth pro fight in Belfast last Saturday night with victory over a brave Graham McCormack.

It seems he likes how the belt looks around his waist so much, that he wants to add to the collection as soon as possible.

The former Armagh U-21 footballer is keen to stay at domestic level for now and is hoping for similar sized outings in 2023.

“It’s great to get a title in just my fifth fight and to win it on such a big card, in front of a big crowd with a good atmosphere,” he said on Saturday.

“I’m buzzing. Hopefully this is the first of many titles.”

Quinn enjoyed everything about the title fight and believes the heightened level excitement, sense of occasion and even jeopardy got the best out of him.

“It was easier to get up for easier to train for once you know you’ve got a tough opponent waiting for you,” he adds.

“Graham is a very tough man and I knew it was going to be a tough fight. It added a bit of buzz and while there was no smack talk both of us were well up for it, which only added to the occasion,” adds before revealing he wants to continue the big fight trend.

“I want to be stepped up. I want to be in big fights, the bigger the fight the better I perform. I want good tough fights that get me motivated and help me climb the ladder. That all helps me get a few more titles.”

The career enhancing victory played out in front of a large vocal support and Quinn hopes to give them more reason to celebrate next year.

“Hopefully I can give them more wins and more big nights out. I just want to be as active as possible. There is talk of St Patrick’s Day [at the SSE] again, I’d love to get out on that and maybe before that as well if that’s possible.”

Reflecting on the fight and his impressive seventh round stoppage win Quinn added: “I know I bring a high pace to the fight. I don’t think many would be able to keep up with that pace. I had a feeling I could get the stoppage. I’m just glad I performed well and got him out of there. I thought I dominated every round.

“I had a bit of inactivity, my last fight was a four rounder, before that fight I hadn’t fought in a year. I’m glad to get a few rounds in, get the win and build on this.”