‘Talks Ongoing’ – Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Plot Rematch

Conor McGregor [0-1(1)] may make a return to boxing in the near future with reports of a Floyd Mayweather [50(27)-0] rematch breaking.

According to a number of MMA outlets, ‘The Notorious’ and ‘TBE’ are mid-talks re a repeat of their money-spinning rematch.

Discussions are said to be ‘ongoing’ for a second boxing bout which will be scheduled for later this year

The report comes on the back of the former Crumlin amateur putting up a leading Instagram post. The post showed a shot of their first fight, with a simple caption.

“I accept.”

The mega stars first shared a ring in 2017 in Las Vegas with the referee calling a halt to proceedings in the tenth round, giving the American a TKO win in a fight that sold over 4 million pay per views.

Mayweather retired after the victory but has been seen in a number of exhibitions in recent years.

The 45-year-old was last seen against Don Moore in May and shared the ring with Tenshin Nasukawa and Logan Paul.

McGregor’s boxing has been limited to Crumlin Good Friday shows and spars since. He did return to the UFC and the octagon losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier.