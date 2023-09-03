‘Take the Fight you Coward’ – Stevie McKenna hits out at Florian Marku

Stevie McKenna didn’t wait long to try to re-ignite his feud with Florian Marku.

The ‘Albanian King’ broke Irish hearts in Manchester on Saturday night when he stopped Dylan Moran within a round.

Post the impressive win, he called for big names, but suggested there were not too many eager enough to get in the squared circle with him.

“It feels great, I’ve been working so hard for my comeback,” said Marku after the fight, “Because I want big fights and people keep avoiding me.

“I want these big names. I want Josh Taylor, Conor Benn, Kell Brook.”

One man more than keen is Monaghan’s McKenna. The knockout loving all-action Hennessy Sports fighter has been shouting Marku’s name for well over a year and raised his voice again on Saturday.

Speaking online he accused Marku of running from the fight.

This clown @FlorianMarku92 states no one will fight him. I’ve told @benjshalom numerous times that I will fight you any time, anywhere and you keep turning the fight down. Both of us are 13-0. Take the fight you coward 🤡 🇮🇪🇦🇱 @SkySportsBoxing @boxxer @HennessySports — Stevie McKenna (@stevie_mckenna) September 2, 2023

Although McKenna is not signed to Boxxer he has worked with them recently and fought on Sky, the platform the subject of his call out is aligned to.

Irish-boxing.com understands it’s a fight that has been discussed by all parties involved. The fact that Marku now holds a win over an Irish fighter may make it a more marketable bout.

Tyrone McKenna is another who has expressed a desire to fight Marku and expressed his upset that a fight between them never materialized. If he managed to win the IBO welterweight world title on September 16, Marku may call him out!