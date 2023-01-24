Sweeney open to Cary title fight – ‘Bullsh*t’ to suggest otherwise

Gary Sweeney [6(4)-0] says neither he nor his team has ever been approached about a fight with Thomas Carty [4(3)-0]- and says any claims to the contrary are ‘bulsh*t’.

‘The Gallant’ also said he would be open to a heavyweight meeting he feels he could win.

Dublin heavyweight, Carty has been very vocal about his desire to become the first Irish heavyweight champion since Tyson Fury and equally as open about his struggle to find an opponent.

Speaking recently the Irish Boxing Awards Prospect of the Year nominee suggested he may have to pay the likes of Paddy Nevin or Sweeney over the odds to tempt them to fight. It was a more general claim but one Sweeney took personally.

The younger brother of former Irish title challenger Gary ‘The Storm’ Sweeney, wants it made clear he never received an offer, that he doesn’t fear the Dillian Whyte managed fighter, and would be open to a big big man match-up.

“Nobody has contacted me about a fight with Carty,” Sweeney told Irish-boxing.com.

“Dillan Whyte hasn’t contacted my manager about it, so I don’t know why Thomas has said he offered me a fight. My team knows nothing about any offers, it’s all bullsh*t.”

If an official offer was to be made would the Galway man be interested?

“I’d fight anyone,” he states defiantly.

“My next fight is in March after that I have to speak with my manager and we’ll see what can be done. I don’t fear any man and if it was made I’d be going there to win.”

Sweeney returned from four years out of the ring with two victories in 2022. March 10 in Glouster is said to be another step along the road to making cruiserweight where he believes he can be a player.

However, it seems he would be happy to make a heavyweight detour if the chance arises.