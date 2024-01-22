Jay Byrne says he had to add a third show to meet demand.

The JB Promotions boss last weekend confirmed he will promote three cards across four weeks in Dublin.

The new promotional outfit have fight cards on February 9, March 1, and March 8 at the Warehouse in the Red Cow.

It’s the next rotation in the massive turnaround of Dublin boxing, as famine continues to move toward feast.

According to Byrne the move has been inspired by simple supply-and-demand and not quite fans screaming for more shows, rather Ireland’s fighter’s looking for cards to get busy on.

The former BUI and BBBofC Celtic champion had two bills planned to look after his growing stable but added a third to support fighters non-aligned to him looking for work.

“We wanted to start the year off early so fighters would get straight back to work after Christmas, so February 9th seemed the perfect date,” begins the Loughlins town native.

“We looked at the stable of fighters we had and realised we needed another date to keep them active and that’s why we booked in March 1.

“However once we started talking about that card the phone never stopped, we had over 20 inquiries for slots on the show from other managers and fighters, so at that stage I decided to try keep them all happy and do another show the week after,” he adds before refusing to bemoan the extra workload or stress involved in promoting three shows so close together.

“I think it’s great for Irish boxing to have activity and a proper structure of activity and constant shows, it keeps boxers in the gym but also we have introduced so many new young guys into the professional sport and I feel that is great for our sport.”

The Line Up for the shows are as follows:

February 9

Senan Kelly

Edward Donovan

Glenn Byrne

Matthew Tyndall

Sean Murray

Peter Carr

Graham Mc Cormack

Shane Meehan

Cain Lewis

March 1

Katelynn Phelan

Cheyanne O Neil

Lee Reeves

Oisin Treacy

Robert Burke

Richie O Leary

Glenn Byrne

Tony Mc Glynn

March 8

Dominic Donegan

Declan Geraghty

Edward Donovan

Peter Carr

Matthew Tyndall

John Boyd

MORE TO BE ADDED