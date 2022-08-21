Super Saturday – Doyle, Barry and Geoghegan all win GOLD for Ireland

Team Ireland secured a golden hat trick as three fighters stepped onto the top of the podium in Turkey on Saturday.

Christian Doyle, Elma Barry and Brandon Geoghegan all won Europen Schools Championships gold with impressive displays on an action-packed finals day.

Five other fighters were in decider action and will come home with silver as battling performances were not enough to ensure final wins.

Barry banked the first of the day’s golds. The Setanta fighter rounded off a busy week with her third tournament win to join some illustrious names on the list of European Schools gold medal winners.

The Kildare fighter outpointed England’s Layla Straughan to confirm her status as the best 40kg in her age group in Europe.

Christian Doyle did the same in the 48kg class, also beating Team England’s representative.

The Olympic fighter, whose brother Calvin will compete in European competition next month, defeated Noah Barney-Smith to claim his precious gold.

His best mate and sparring partner Brandon Geoghegan followed suit. The Sacred Heart fighter finished off a busy week as one of Ireland’s more active operators in style as he beat Georgia’s Akaki Basaria to win 50kg gold.

The gold medal wins bring Ireland’s total to 21 in the underage tournament and the trio join David Joyce (2003), Willie O’Reilly (2004), Stephen O’Reilly (2004), Michael O’Reilly (2007), Michael McDonagh (2007), John Joyce (2012), Oliver McCarthy (2012), James McGivern (2012), Michael Nevin (2012), Aaron McKenna (2013), Jordan Myers (2013), William Hayden (2016) Jason Myers (2016), Yasmin Meredith (2018), Kaci Crowley (2018) Winne McDonagh (2018), Michael Faulkner (2018), Caoimhe Kinsella (2019) and Adam Olaniyan (2019) as Irish European Schools champions.

Five other Irish fighters vied for gold on finals day but will have to take a silver lining approach after suffering defeat.

Ellen Winnie Joyce lost to England’s Leah Paylor, while her fellow West Meath fighter Carley O’Herron to home boxer, Asli Donmezoglu.

Lauren Doherty Crinnion of Fr. Horgan’s, Co. Cork against Ukraine’s Khrystina Semeniv in the 44kg final, while Alanna O’Brien, one of two Setanta fighters in action, the same countries 46kg fighter Uliana Ovsepian in Bout 6.

46kg Jamesie Casey of Sliabh Luchra BC, Co. Kerry was outpointed by Scotland’s Jacob Naismith in one of three male Irish interest deciders.

Six team Ireland boxers will come home with bronze medals: 42kg Abbey Molloy, Sacred Heart BC, Dublin, 70kg Chloe Louise Poleon, Dunboyne BC, Co. Meath, 44kg Daniel Joyce, Elite Mullingar, Co. Westmeath, 63kg Broderick Adbuire, Jobstown BC, Dublin, 80kg Richard Daniel Kiely, Midleton BC, Co. Cork and 90kg Jordie Cooke, Gleann BC, Co. Antrim.

Ireland’s medal total for this tournament is a sensational 14, three gold, five silver and six bronze.

Team Ireland Squad:

34-36kg Ellen Winnie Joyce, Olympic L, Co. Westmeath

38kg Carley O’Herron, Rochfordbridge BC, Co. Westmeath

40kg Elma Barry, Setanta L, Co. Kildare

42kg Abbey Molloy, Sacred Heart BC, Dublin.

44kg Lauren Doherty Crinnion, Fr. Horgan’s, Co. Cork

46kg Alanna O’Brien, Setanta L, Co. Kildare

48kg Mary Furlong, Na Fianna BC, Co. Wexford

51kg Donna Marie McCarthy, Mayfield BC, Co. Cork

54kg Robyn Charlie Carlyle, Crumlin BC, Dublin

57kg Faith Kileen, Jobstown BC, Dublin

60kg Cassie May Henderson, Gilford ABC, Co. Armagh: Team Co-Captain

64kg Alannah Kenny, Clonmel BC, Co. Tipperary

70kg Chloe Louise Poleon, Dunboyne BC, Co. Meath

37-40kg Kalib Walshe, Wexford CBS, Co. Wexford

42kg Lochlainn Michael Beagan , Sean Doran’s BC, Co.

44kg Daniel Joyce, Elite Mullingar, Co. Westmeath

46kg James Michael Casey, Sliabh Luchra BC, Co. Kerry

48kg Christian Doyle, Olympic L, Co. Westmeath

50kg Brandon Geoghegan, Sacred Heart, Dublin

52kg Cian Michael Stapleton, Marble City BC, Co. Kilkenny

54kg Danny John Mahon, Fr. Flanagan’s BC, Co, Kildare

57kg John (Daniel Maher) O’Donoghue, Olympic L, Co. Westmeath: Team Co-Captain.

60kg Edward Harty, Portloaise BC, Co. Laois

63kg Broderick Adbuire, Jobstown BC, Dublin

66kg Rocco Dempsey, Avona BC, Dublin

70kg John Paul Mongans, Rathkeale BC, Co. Limerick

75kg Callum Francis Barrett, Olympic C, Co. Galway

80kg Richard Daniel Kiely, Midleton BC, Co. Cork

90kg Jordie Cooke, Gleann BC, Co. Antrim

Team Managers: Gus Farrell and Jennifer O ‘Sullivan CoffeyCoaches

Amanda Spencer

Lynn McEnery

Brian Barry

Jeff Fitzgerald