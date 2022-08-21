Super Saturday – Doyle, Barry and Geoghegan all win GOLD for Ireland
Team Ireland secured a golden hat trick as three fighters stepped onto the top of the podium in Turkey on Saturday.
Christian Doyle, Elma Barry and Brandon Geoghegan all won Europen Schools Championships gold with impressive displays on an action-packed finals day.
Five other fighters were in decider action and will come home with silver as battling performances were not enough to ensure final wins.
Barry banked the first of the day’s golds. The Setanta fighter rounded off a busy week with her third tournament win to join some illustrious names on the list of European Schools gold medal winners.
The Kildare fighter outpointed England’s Layla Straughan to confirm her status as the best 40kg in her age group in Europe.
Gold for 38kg 40kg Elma Barry, Setanta L, Co. Kildare at the European Schools Championships
Christian Doyle did the same in the 48kg class, also beating Team England’s representative.
The Olympic fighter, whose brother Calvin will compete in European competition next month, defeated Noah Barney-Smith to claim his precious gold.
Gold for 48kg Christian Doyle, Olympic L, Co. Westmeath at the European Schools Championships
His best mate and sparring partner Brandon Geoghegan followed suit. The Sacred Heart fighter finished off a busy week as one of Ireland’s more active operators in style as he beat Georgia’s Akaki Basaria to win 50kg gold.
Gold for 50kg Brandon Geoghegan, Sacred Heart, Dublin at the European Schools Championships
The gold medal wins bring Ireland’s total to 21 in the underage tournament and the trio join David Joyce (2003), Willie O’Reilly (2004), Stephen O’Reilly (2004), Michael O’Reilly (2007), Michael McDonagh (2007), John Joyce (2012), Oliver McCarthy (2012), James McGivern (2012), Michael Nevin (2012), Aaron McKenna (2013), Jordan Myers (2013), William Hayden (2016) Jason Myers (2016), Yasmin Meredith (2018), Kaci Crowley (2018) Winne McDonagh (2018), Michael Faulkner (2018), Caoimhe Kinsella (2019) and Adam Olaniyan (2019) as Irish European Schools champions.
Five other Irish fighters vied for gold on finals day but will have to take a silver lining approach after suffering defeat.
Ellen Winnie Joyce lost to England’s Leah Paylor, while her fellow West Meath fighter Carley O’Herron to home boxer, Asli Donmezoglu.
Lauren Doherty Crinnion of Fr. Horgan’s, Co. Cork against Ukraine’s Khrystina Semeniv in the 44kg final, while Alanna O’Brien, one of two Setanta fighters in action, the same countries 46kg fighter Uliana Ovsepian in Bout 6.
46kg Jamesie Casey of Sliabh Luchra BC, Co. Kerry was outpointed by Scotland’s Jacob Naismith in one of three male Irish interest deciders.
Six team Ireland boxers will come home with bronze medals: 42kg Abbey Molloy, Sacred Heart BC, Dublin, 70kg Chloe Louise Poleon, Dunboyne BC, Co. Meath, 44kg Daniel Joyce, Elite Mullingar, Co. Westmeath, 63kg Broderick Adbuire, Jobstown BC, Dublin, 80kg Richard Daniel Kiely, Midleton BC, Co. Cork and 90kg Jordie Cooke, Gleann BC, Co. Antrim.
Ireland’s medal total for this tournament is a sensational 14, three gold, five silver and six bronze.
Team Ireland Squad:
34-36kg Ellen Winnie Joyce, Olympic L, Co. Westmeath
38kg Carley O’Herron, Rochfordbridge BC, Co. Westmeath
40kg Elma Barry, Setanta L, Co. Kildare
42kg Abbey Molloy, Sacred Heart BC, Dublin.
44kg Lauren Doherty Crinnion, Fr. Horgan’s, Co. Cork
46kg Alanna O’Brien, Setanta L, Co. Kildare
48kg Mary Furlong, Na Fianna BC, Co. Wexford
51kg Donna Marie McCarthy, Mayfield BC, Co. Cork
54kg Robyn Charlie Carlyle, Crumlin BC, Dublin
57kg Faith Kileen, Jobstown BC, Dublin
60kg Cassie May Henderson, Gilford ABC, Co. Armagh: Team Co-Captain
64kg Alannah Kenny, Clonmel BC, Co. Tipperary
70kg Chloe Louise Poleon, Dunboyne BC, Co. Meath
37-40kg Kalib Walshe, Wexford CBS, Co. Wexford
42kg Lochlainn Michael Beagan , Sean Doran’s BC, Co.
44kg Daniel Joyce, Elite Mullingar, Co. Westmeath
46kg James Michael Casey, Sliabh Luchra BC, Co. Kerry
48kg Christian Doyle, Olympic L, Co. Westmeath
50kg Brandon Geoghegan, Sacred Heart, Dublin
52kg Cian Michael Stapleton, Marble City BC, Co. Kilkenny
54kg Danny John Mahon, Fr. Flanagan’s BC, Co, Kildare
57kg John (Daniel Maher) O’Donoghue, Olympic L, Co. Westmeath: Team Co-Captain.
60kg Edward Harty, Portloaise BC, Co. Laois
63kg Broderick Adbuire, Jobstown BC, Dublin
66kg Rocco Dempsey, Avona BC, Dublin
70kg John Paul Mongans, Rathkeale BC, Co. Limerick
75kg Callum Francis Barrett, Olympic C, Co. Galway
80kg Richard Daniel Kiely, Midleton BC, Co. Cork
90kg Jordie Cooke, Gleann BC, Co. Antrim
Team Managers: Gus Farrell and Jennifer O ‘Sullivan CoffeyCoaches
Amanda Spencer
Lynn McEnery
Brian Barry
Jeff Fitzgerald