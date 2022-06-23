Super Return – Darragh Foley ends long wait to fight

Darragh Foley [19(9)-4(0)-1] will end an 18-month ring sabbatical next month.

‘Super’ makes a welcome return to the ring on July 20, fighting for the first time since his epic encounter with Ty Telford in December of 2020.

The Australian-based Dubliner fights The Coco Samoa Hunter Ioane [8(5)-4(2)-1] Hordern Pavilion, Sydney. The six-round contest is part of a No-Limit bill that will be broadcast on Fox Australia.

Ioane, 26 has eight wins to his name and drew in an Australian title fight – but comes to this fight on the back of four defeats, although two of those reverses came in title fights.

The Blanch native has been called out by No Limits Steven Spark [12(11)-2(1)] and there has already been a suggestion July 20 may be a chance to get Foley some rounds before looking to make that fight.

Speaking previously promoter George Rose said he love to make a fight between ‘one of the most entertaining fighters in Australian boxing’ and ‘The Viking.

The Queensland fighter also promised to make ‘Super” irrelevant.

“If Foley finds a pen this year I’m coming to take his head clean off. I’ll make him irrelevant.”

Not one to allow a callout pass without response, particularly one laden with smack talk, Foley wasn’t long about attempting to put the Aussie back in his place.

The quick-witted and sharped tongued serial entertainer asked: “Why is this smug little corny ass clown spending half an interview talking about me and what he’d do to me when he has just signed to fight a novice kickboxer? Very odd chap him!”