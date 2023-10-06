‘Super’ Fight for Sean McComb

Sean McComb hasn’t been left out.

‘The Public Nuisance’ has a big December 2 fight of his own to look forward to.

The Belfast fan favourite will defend his WBO light welterweight against Sam Maxwell on what is fast becoming one of the best-matched cards to come to Belfast.

It’s another interesting bout for McComb, who has enjoyed a string of solid performances and wins over the last year.

Maxwell comes into the fight on the back of only his second career defeat, suffered in a high-profile British and Commonwealth light welterweight title fight at the gloves of Matchroom prospect Dalton Smith.

The fight is the latest addition to an exciting Conlan Boxing and Matchroom bill set for the SSE Arena and December 2.

It joins Michael Conlan versus Jordan Gill, Tyrone McKenna versus Lewis Crocker and Caoimhin Agyarko versus Troy Williamson on the exciting DAZN broadcast card.