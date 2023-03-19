Super Fan – Eddie Hearn signs Darragh Foley to Matchroom

Super Darragh Foley [22(10)-4(0)-1] fan Eddie Hearn will put ‘Super’ on top of a Matchroom bill when he fights next.

Team Foley have revealed the ever-entertaining Dub has penned a deal with the Essex promoter and is set to become a Matchroom main-eventer.

The news may surprise some considering there seemed to be a bit of tension between the fight week specialist and the promoter ahead of the Australian-based’s Blanch natives clash with Robbie Davies Jr earlier this month.

However, the 34-year-old’s manager Steve Scanlan, who also mentors Dennis Hogan, says Hearn was just backing his man ahead of the Liverpool show and is such an admirer of Foley he’s signed him to a deal.

“Eddie is a fan of Darragh,” he told Irish-boxing.com.

“Darragh is a character and boxing needs more of that. Robbie is a Matchroom fighter and he deserves his promoter to support him and have his back,” he adds before inadvertently confirming a Matchroom link-up.

“I think now that we are signed with Matchroom the relationship may change and you might see a change in the next fight!”

Liverpool, UK: Robbie Davies Jr vs Darragh Foley, Super-Lightweight Contest. 11 March 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing. Darragh Foley knocks down Davies Jr for the first time in the fight.

Not only did Foley leave the Last Chance Saloon with a career-best win on his record and a Matchroom contract, he also has the keys to some big fights and will top a bill when he next decides to fight.

It appears he may get the chance to settle his differences with Liam Paro of the man he loves to call ‘Spare Rib’ Steve Sparks.

“That win propels him to huge fights. He is now ranked 24 on Boxrec, he will take a ranking in the WBA so it puts him back on the map. He will headline the next show.

“I know that he desperately wants Stevie Spark so that in Australia would be a huge fight and card for Matchroom. But I’m saying that there are plenty of options in that division that we are excited about.”

There was talk of a slot on the Katie Taylor homecoming card but Scanlan says May 20 is too early.

“I think May 20 might be a push but we got this fight out of the blue so you never know. I’ll be talking with Matchroom this week to create a plan.”

Reflecting on just how big and important the win won Scanlan added: “We are delighted with the win. We went to Manchester as a 5/1 underdog but with the belief Darragh could pull it off. This was make or break for Darragh so we are all just so pleased for him and looking forward to where we go from here,” he adds before revealing they are open to a Davies Jr rematch.

“I think it’s horrible the injury and no one wants to win that way. If you look at the first knockdown he badly hurt his ankle then. He was in a very awkward position when he went down and even the corner asks in between rounds if his ankle is ok. Robbie is a legend and we would welcome a rematch when he recovers from the injury, the only concern is how long the recovery takes and how he feels about it.”