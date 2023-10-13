Sunny Side Up – World Champion Sparring has Conor Quinn on a high

Conor Quinn is in a sunny disposition going into the biggest night of his career after sparring IBF world champion Sunny Edwards in sunny climes.

‘The Maginificent’ can celebrate title success and progress to the next level if he defeats Chris Liddell to claim the vacant Celtic and Commonwealth Silver flyweight titles at the Girwood Community Hub this Saturday night.

The Clonard BC graduate goes into the battle with the Scot confident after performing well in sparring against Edwards, who is preparing for a December unification clash with Bam Rodriguez.

Indeed, the fact he was asked back to train with the world champ has worked wonders for his self-belief. He also argues world-class sparring has him perfectly prepared for the double title tilt.

“The time out there brought me a couple of leaps forward,” he told David Mohan for the Belfast Telegraph.

“I feel great for it and in sparring I just feel I’m a lot sharper and fitter than I usually am at this stage, so I can’t wait to get going now.

“You’ve the super-flyweights like ‘Chocolatito’ [Román González] and [Juan] Estrada that have had some great fights, but in terms of the flyweight division this is the biggest I remember.

“The fact he is calling me over for sparring shows what they think of me, but it’s also good for me to be around that environment of a huge fight and seeing how they approach it is great.”

It’s not a world title unification fight but Saturday’s MHD bill-topper is huge for Quinn, so the timing of sparring and exposure to such an environment worked perfectly for him.

“This is also the biggest fight of my career so far, so I’m approaching it a bit differently.

“I like to prepare for every scenario and being around them means that I’ve done that.”

