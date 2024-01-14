Sunday’s National Elite Championship Quarter Finals

The remaining National U18 Championship quarter-finals will be contested today.

Boxing on day three of the 2024 National U18 Championship will begin at 2.30pm – 15 bouts are down for decision:

60kg Martin Maughan (Whitechurch) V Jack McNamee (Olympic L)

60kg Christopher Stapleton (Ballyboughal) V Nojus Samatakus (Portadown)

60kg Louis Griffin (Kilfenora) V Jerry Connors (Monkstown D)

60kg Jack Johnston (Marble City) V Danny O’Neill (St John Bosco U)

48kg Scott Thompson (Spartans U) V Aaron Keogh (Drimnagh)

48kg Alfie Jordan (Olympic L) V Antonio BozkaVya (East Meath)

51kg Nico Donohue (St Michaels Athy) V Jamie Collins (Drimnagh)

51kg Daniel Philips (Ratoath) V Peter Mari (NutgrVove)

54kg John Connors (Common Quay) V William Mongan (Drimnagh)

54kg Saul Browne (Cairn Lodge) V Kai Griffin (Avona)

57kg John Harty (Portlaoise) V Ryley Doherty (Raphoe)

57kg Martin McDonagh (Avona) V Jamie Graham (Clonard A)

86kg John Phoenix (Four Kings) V Denis Muntean (Bracken)

92kg Thomas Byrne (Edenmore) V Brandon McKelvie (Clonard A)

92+kg Adam Olaniyan (Jobstown) V Michael Donovan (De Courcey)