Summer of Slog – Edward Donovan busy getting World Youth title ready

A Summer of slog lays ahead for hard working Edward Donovan [3(1)-0], as he looks to set up a World Youth title fight in the second half of this year.

‘The Dominator’ steps up to six rounds for the first time at the Caird Hall in Dundee on Saturday night and will look to upgrade further before the Autumn is done.

The 22-year-old prospect plans to bank rounds and experience in his fourth pro bout this weekend and from two fights in June, as he looks to establish himself as a young prospect of serious note before the year is out.

Plans are in place to get the OLOL graduate a WBO World Youth title and he’s ready get busy to ensure he is ready for the tilt.

“This is a six-rounder and I’m looking forward to that. Then it’s on to June and I’ve two fights in that month. One early June and one in late June,” he explains when speaking to Irish-boxing.com.

“Every time we enter the ring we will be stepping up, so I expect the opponents to be tougher in each of those fights. We are looking for a World Youth title before this year is done, so the plan is to step up the rounds and get more fights under my belt. Those two fights are to get me ready for that World Youth shot.”

This weekend’s clash against a yet to be officially confirmed opponent will be Donovan’s second this year and his third in five months.

If the younger brother of Top Rank starlet Paddy Donovan does fight twice in June he’ll be well on course for the six fights a year, that the promotional outfit promised when securing his signature.

“I have to say they are delivering,” he says of the David and Marty McAllister run team.

“They talked a good plan and now they are producing. They have me busy and I am very very happy with that. When you’re in this sport you’re all the time training, so why not be fighting?”

The Scottish-based promoters see real value in the European underage medal winner and have discussed promoting him in Limerick. Donovan has certainly felt the love but does admit he still has a lot to prove.

“I haven’t proved anything yet in the professional game and I have to go and prove myself – but I do know they have a big belief in me and so far their actions say that is the case. I also have belief in myself and I know that I can go far,” he adds before discussing Saturday’s short notice bout.

“I’m always training. I kind of live in the gym, here every day, so it was nothing to me when I got a short notice fight date. I’m always ready to fight. I’m always ready so a week’s notice was fine.

“So far I heard [I’m fighting] a Russian with a BBBofC license. All Russians are though and most of them have good schooling and amateur backgrounds but I’m looking forward to the challenge it is.”