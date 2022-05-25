Summer Brawl – MHD Card confirmed for June

An interesting fight has been confirmed for Belfast and next month.

Just over a month since he brought a ‘Redemption’ bill to the Europa Hotel, Mark Dunlop will promote a ‘Summer Brawl’ card at the Belfast City Centre venue.

The card will be populated by Belfast’s Colm Murphy [3(1)-0] and Owen O’Neill [7-0] as well as Limerick duo Graham McCormack [7(1)-1] and Jamie Morrissey [2(1)-0].

‘Posh Boy’ Murphy returns to the venue for the fourth time since turning over as he is being kept active by Dunlop. Last time out the entertaining fighter and unique character was in a Fight of the Year Contender with Brayan Mairena. No doubt the prospect will be hoping for another progressive test but he may have just earned himself a routine win.

Murphy’s fellow Dee Walsh trained and equally popular puncher, Owen O’Neill makes his long awaited return on the card. The 26-year-old has yet to fight this year and has endured a frustrating period. The Operator looked prime for a next-level fight after he defeated Naeem Ali on a Celtic Clash card but saw an Ulster Hall fight with Jordan Lattimer fall through last minute and hasn’t been waiting for a fight since.

McCormack has had a busy 2022 and fought as recently as the Redemption card earlier this month, where he out pointed Seamus Devlin. He saw a big Fight Zone bill topping fight with John Feweks fall through but is said to have a very interesting fight on his card.

Joining him will be his fellow Shaun Kelly trained Limerick man Jamie Morrissey. The super middleweight is another who has seen a host of fights fall through since fighting on Celtic Clash 12. The 27-year-old finally returns and will fight for the first time since his Fight of the Year with Robbie Burke.