Successful Return for Gary Sweeney

Gary Sweeney successfully ended a four year ring sabbatical in England on Saturday night.

‘The Gallant’ registered victory on top of a Neilson Boxing card in what was his first fight since 2018.

The Connaught fighter outpointed Pawel Strykowski over four rounds at the MECA, Regent Circus in Swindon tomorrow.

Sweeney had his hand raised after being afforded a 39-37 decision, going the distance for the first time in his pro career.

The Ballinrobe fighter weighed in at heavyweight but plans to work his way down the scales as he gets busy this year.

💥RESULT💥



Comeback complete for Sweeney ✅



First fight in over 1600 days and it’s the Irishman who comes away with the win.



39-37 on the scorecard. #FightTown pic.twitter.com/yk7Hhbmkx3 — Neilson Boxing (@NeilsonBoxing) June 4, 2022

Speaking before the fight he said: “I am fighting heavyweight for now but I’m working on getting my weight down. The plan is to get back to cruiserweight.”

The win sees Sweeney finally improve to 5-0 his opponents record now reads 3-17-1.