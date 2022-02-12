Strong Irish Team Named for Strandja Tournament

The Irish team to contest the 73rd International Boxing Tournament Strandja has been named

60kg Tokyo Olympics gold medallist, Kellie Harrington, and Tokyo Olympians, Michaela Walsh and Aoife O’Rourke, are among the boxers representing Ireland in the Bulgarian capital.

Also included in the squad in 2021 W48kg Elite champion, Shannon Sweeney, 2021 European U22 gold medallist, Dean Clancy, 2022 Irish U22 W50kg champion, Caitlin Fryers, 2021 Golden Gong multi nations gold 71kg medallist and boxer of the tournament, Luke Maguire as well as the decorated Amy Broadhurt, who fights up at 63kgs.

The tournament has been selected to be part of the new Golden Gloves Series of World Boxing Tour by the IBA. IABA boxers will represent Ireland in 15 weight divisions at this Elite tournament: 8 female and 7 male.

Strandja Multi-Nations Sofia, Bulgaria February 18th-28th.

Irish Squad:

F48kg Shannon Sweeney

F50kg Caitlin Fryers

F52kg Carly McNaul

F57kg Michaela Walsh

F60kg Kellie Harrington

F63kg Amy Broadhurst

F70kg Christina Desmond

F75kg Aoife O’Rourke

57kg Adam Hession

60kg JP Hale

63.5kg Dean Clancy

67kg Eugene McKeever

71kg Luke Maguire

80kg Kelyn Cassidy

92kg+ Thomas Maughan

The tournament takes place in Sofia, Buglaria, from February 18th to 28th.