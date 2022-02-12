Strong Irish Team Named for Strandja Tournament
The Irish team to contest the 73rd International Boxing Tournament Strandja has been named
60kg Tokyo Olympics gold medallist, Kellie Harrington, and Tokyo Olympians, Michaela Walsh and Aoife O’Rourke, are among the boxers representing Ireland in the Bulgarian capital.
Also included in the squad in 2021 W48kg Elite champion, Shannon Sweeney, 2021 European U22 gold medallist, Dean Clancy, 2022 Irish U22 W50kg champion, Caitlin Fryers, 2021 Golden Gong multi nations gold 71kg medallist and boxer of the tournament, Luke Maguire as well as the decorated Amy Broadhurt, who fights up at 63kgs.
The tournament has been selected to be part of the new Golden Gloves Series of World Boxing Tour by the IBA. IABA boxers will represent Ireland in 15 weight divisions at this Elite tournament: 8 female and 7 male.
IABA boxers will represent Ireland in 15 weight divisions at this Elite tournament: 8 female and 7 male.
Strandja Multi-Nations Sofia, Bulgaria February 18th-28th.
Irish Squad:
F48kg Shannon Sweeney
F50kg Caitlin Fryers
F52kg Carly McNaul
F57kg Michaela Walsh
F60kg Kellie Harrington
F63kg Amy Broadhurst
F70kg Christina Desmond
F75kg Aoife O’Rourke
57kg Adam Hession
60kg JP Hale
63.5kg Dean Clancy
67kg Eugene McKeever
71kg Luke Maguire
80kg Kelyn Cassidy
92kg+ Thomas Maughan
The tournament takes place in Sofia, Buglaria, from February 18th to 28th.