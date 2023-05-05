Strictly Business for Dancing King Sean McComb

Renowned dance floor specialist Sean McComb [15(5)-1(1)] plans to dance his way into the winner’s circle on Saturday night.

‘The Public Nuisance, whose ability to bop is famous across Belfast, defends his WBO light-welterweight title against Kaisee Benjamin[16(6)-2(0)-1] live on Sky on Saturday.

McComb is determined to make the most of his debut on the platform and wants to put on a show, in fact, he suggests it could be more strictly come dancing than strictly business under the Resorts World Arena, Birmingham.

“I want to go out and enjoy it. These feet were made for dancing and I hope my fans will enjoy a bit of dancing on Saturday night,” he told Ring Walk Media.

The comment suggests the Belfast fighter will look to trade off his skills in the Boxxer promoted TV bout, applying an approach his coach Pete Taylor suggests suits him.

“When Sean turned over pro they wanted to change his style, they wanted him to sit down a little bit more… I don’t believe in that,” said Taylor.

“What made Sean great was his footwork, he’s a stylist. I’ve just tried to get Sean doing what he does best, back boxing and moving, don’t get hit. It suits him, and I think he’s enjoying boxing like that.”

The McComb – Benhamin match-up is easily the most anticipated clash on the Joshua Buatsi vs. Pawel Stepien undercard, and the Holy Trinity graduate knows why.

“It’s a 50-50 fight and hats off to Kaisse he took the fight coming of a loss. He obviously believes he can win the fight. I believe I can win the fight, he’s 16-2 and I’m 15-1 and we both have boxed the same standard as profesionals. He has the makings of a great fight.”

The bout is the 30-year-old’s first on Sky Sports and he is hopeful it won’t be his last. McComb says a win should see him back with Boxxer and on the Sky platform.

“I’m hoping to make my own history here. It’s my first time fighting on Sky Sports, a good win here and hopefully it’s winners stay on with Ben Shalom and I get back on with Boxxer again in the future. “