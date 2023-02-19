Strandja Draw – Eight Fighters in Day One Action

The draws have taken place for the 74th STRANDJA International Tournament and 8 Team Ireland boxers are in Day One action.

There’s a record entry to this year’s tournament of over 450 boxers, which means a round of 32 contests in numerous weights.

The first Team Ireland boxer between the ropes is Tokyo Olympics 71kg Bronze medallist, Aidan Walsh. He meets Germany in Bout 3 of Ring A’s afternoon session – in Bout 11, light middleweight Elite Champ Dean Walsh boxes an EUBC contestant.

54kg Elite and European U22 champion, Niamh Fay, opens proceedings in Ring B’s afternoon session, against Uzbekistan. In bout 7, 54kg Elite silver medallist Jennifer Lehane takes on Germany.

In the evening session in Ring A, Commonwealth Games silver medallist, 50kg Carly McNaul, contests against France – that will be followed by the meeting of 50kg European silver medallist, Caitlin Fryers and Algeria. 66kg Elite champion Grainne Walsh takes on Poland in Bout 9, while in Bout 14, World, European and Commonwealth Games champ and contesting at 66kg, Amy Broadhurst faces India.

In the evening session in Ring B, 57kg Elite silver medallist, Kelsey Leonard boxes against USA.

Day One, Ring A

Day One, Ring B

51kg Sean Mari opens his tournament at Quarter Finals stage against Algeria on Tuesday, 54kg Dylan Eagleson faces Uzbekistan on the same day. Also in the ring on the 21st is 57kg Jude Gallagher, against Kazakstan – while 57kg Adam Hession has received a bye to the second round of prelims in the weight. He boxes on Wednesday, against Turkey.

63.5kg Dean Clancy opens his account on Tuesday against a home boxer – 80kg Kelyn Cassidy is first in the ring on the same day, and faces Algeria, while Jack Marley will contest against Ecuador. 75kg Aoibhe Carabine makes her tournament debut on Wednesday, against Greece.

Team Ireland is already guaranteed two medals – Olympic lightweight champ, Kellie Harrington, meets France in the 63kg semi finals on Saturday, and European silver medallist, Christina Desmond, boxes her semi on the same day against India.