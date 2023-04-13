Still Tickets Left for Katie Taylor’s Homecoming but…

Irish fight fans wishing to attend the massive Katie Taylor Homecoming clash this summer can still get tickets.

However, the cheapest one available for the 3Arena hosted Matchroom promoted clash are as costly €765.

Tickets went on sale just over a week ago and the majority were snapped up in minutes. The lowest-priced €86 were said to be sold out within six minutes of going on general sale as fans clamoured to secure seats for the massive Taylor -Chantelle Cameron world title fight.

The higher-priced tickets followed suit soon after but the fight night is not officially a sell-out.

There are just over 20 tickets still on sale Ticketmaster.

The cheapest tickets left on general sale are in sections P, V and U Ringside at a price of €765.

Ringside tickets in sections Q, S and T are still available and cost a massive €1,525.

The cheapest resale ticket on site is in Block E and can be bought for €523.50.

As well as the undisputed light welterweight title fight between Taylor and Cameron, Dennis Hogan defends his IBO world title against JJ Metcalfe, Caoimhin Agyarko has an interesting clash, Thomas Carty fights for a BUI Celtic Title, Kate Radomska appears and Gary Cully is expected to be confirmed in a big fight.